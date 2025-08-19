South Carolina Quarterback Explains OC Mike Shula's Really Gross Coaching Method
Mike Shula is the South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this season after spending last year as a senior offensive assistant. Shula will be working hand-in-hand with starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers this season.
Coming off a breakout season as a sophomore, Sellers is looking to have a big year. And if he doesn't, well, expect him to spend a lot of time walking the halls of the Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center carrying fake poop.
Apparently that's part of Shula's coaching strategy. The quarterback found himself answering multiple questions about this at a press conference on Tuesday. In Sellers's own words, "It looks like real poop."
"He keeps it in his office," Sellers explained. "He's like go get the dump up off his desk. Then we hand it to him, he's like... he just throws it on the table and is just like that's what you just did to me."
Asked how many times he had grabbed the poop, Sellers said he wasn't a regular, but named a number of teammates who had to go get the poop "quite a bit."
The way college football fandom works, it's probably best for society if the Gamecocks have a bad season or the people of South Carolina might latch onto this.
Shula, the last full-time head coach at Alabama before Nick Saban was hired, is the son of Don Shula, the all-time winningest head coach in NFL history. He may regret this motivational technique becoming public if South Carolina doesn't have a good season.
Of course, the way college football fandom works, it's probably best for society if the Gamecocks have a bad season so no one latches onto this. Just imagine the College GameDay signs.