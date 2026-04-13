Jaiden Kelly-Murray Decommits from South Carolina Gamecocks

Jaiden Kelly-Murray has decommitted from the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have slowly been picking up steam on the recruiting trail, but they have hit two bumps in the road as of late. Aamaury Fountain flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators this past weekend and now wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray has decommitted from the Gamecocks.

Jaiden Kelly-Murray Announces Decommitment from South Carolina Gamecocks

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Kelly-Murray had been committed to the Gamecocks since March of this year. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 276th-best player in the country, the 35th-best wide receiver in the class and the sixth-best player in the state of South Carolina, according to 247 composite rankings.

Kelly-Murray was set to take an official visit to South Carolina later this summer, but that likely won't be happening anymore now that he is opening his recruitment back up. He is currently set to visit Virginia Tech, Duke, Illinois and Wake Forest. Of course, there is still potential for Kelly-Murray to keep the Gamecocks on his official visit list.

The Gamecocks now have just two players committed in their 2027 class. The most recent commitment came from Jerry Meyer III, a quarterback out of Texas. Jernard Albright has also remained committed to the Gamecocks since December of last year.

While things might be looking bleak for the Gamecocks at the moment, recruiting will really start to pick up this summer. As players continue to take their official visits and dwindle their lists down, that's when most players will start coming off the board.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will not be having a spring football scrimmage this year, which is typically a massive day for recruiting for most programs. Anytime a program has the opportunity to have recruits on campus for a game, unfortunately the Gamecocks won't be able to capitalize on that this year.

The Gamecocks are not having a spring game this year due to construction ocurring at Williams-Brice Stadium this offseason.

The Gamecocks will continue to evaluate the 2027 recruiting class and will likely start to pick up a lot of momentum on the trail during the months of June and July. Shane Beamer and his staff have always been known to have some big splashes in their classes, so it will be interesting to see which big names the program can land in this year's recruiting cycle.