Michigan Staffer Alleges Domestic Violence During Relationship With Sherrone Moore
The female football staffer that had a relationship with ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore alleged that the coach had a "long history of domestic violence" during their time together, the staffer’s lawyer told police per a report published by The Athletic.
Detective Jessica Welker of the Pittsfield Township Police Department presented the information from the woman’s lawyer as a part of sworn testimony prior to Moore’s official arraignment last Friday. Moore is facing charges of third-degree felony home invasion, as well as misdemeanor stalking and breaking and entering.
Police say that Moore entered the woman’s home on Dec. 10 as she was preparing to leave the area after revealing the relationship to those at Michigan. She said the coach pointed knives at her and then himself, threatening self-harm. The woman’s lawyer told police that she could hear her client yelling, "He's here. He's here. Sherrone is here," and that Moore backed away when the woman put her lawyer on speaker phone.
Moore was not charged with assault as a result of the incident. The Washtenaw County prosecutor's office told The Athletic that “the evidence available to us at the time of the charging decision indicated that Mr. Moore had an intent to terrorize and harass the victim—which is the basis for the stalking charge. Given that his statements were those of self-harm, however, there was not sufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, an intent to assault or batter the victim.”
On the night of his arrest, Moore denied threatening the staffer with any weapons. He admitted to having an extramarital relationship with the woman for "approximately two years."
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.