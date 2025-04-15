Live Updates: South Carolina Spring Game Visitor List
Live Updates: Spring Game Visit List
With the Gamecocks’ free Spring Game coming up on Friday at 7:30 PM at Williams-Brice Stadium, the event will not only be a great opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of the future like QB Air Noland taking over when LaNorris Sellers is gone or the young, talented receiver room led by Jordon Gidron but it’s also typically a major weekend for recruiting.
Over the years under Shane Beamer, South Carolina has had star-studded visit lists during these spring events. Five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. even took his official visit during last year’s Spring Game weekend.
As the week progresses, more names will announce they’re coming. This article will be live and updated frequently, with reposts as new visitors are confirmed.
Here is the current visit list:
Class of 2026:
- Four-Star EDGE Julian Walker (Irmo, SC)
- Four-Star OL Desmond Green (Saint Stephen, SC)
- Three-Star DL Brian Harris (Jacksonville, FL)
- NR ATH Jordan Avinger (Orangeburg, SC)
- NR EDGE Amari White (Macon, GA)
- NR DL Jared Cooper (Macon, GA)
- NR ATH Isaiah Stubbs (Macon, GA)
Class of 2027:
- Five-Star CB Josh Dobson (Fort Mill, SC)
- Four-Star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle (Douglasville, GA)
- Four-Star LB Jalaythan Mayfield (Lincolnton, NC)
- NR DB Kennedy Green (Douglasville, GA)
- NR WR Khristian Jackson (Columbia, SC)
- NR EDGE Elijah Cox (Atlanta, GA)
Class of 2028:
- EDGE Ismael Schiefer (IMG Academy)
This list will be updated as more names are confirmed.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!