Live Updates: South Carolina Spring Game Visitor List

Gamecock spring game poster
Live Updates: Spring Game Visit List

With the Gamecocks’ free Spring Game coming up on Friday at 7:30 PM at Williams-Brice Stadium, the event will not only be a great opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of the future like QB Air Noland taking over when LaNorris Sellers is gone or the young, talented receiver room led by Jordon Gidron but it’s also typically a major weekend for recruiting.

Over the years under Shane Beamer, South Carolina has had star-studded visit lists during these spring events. Five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. even took his official visit during last year’s Spring Game weekend.

As the week progresses, more names will announce they’re coming. This article will be live and updated frequently, with reposts as new visitors are confirmed.

Here is the current visit list:

Class of 2026:

  • Four-Star EDGE Julian Walker (Irmo, SC)
  • Four-Star OL Desmond Green (Saint Stephen, SC)
  • Three-Star DL Brian Harris (Jacksonville, FL)
  • NR ATH Jordan Avinger (Orangeburg, SC)
  • NR EDGE Amari White (Macon, GA)
  • NR DL Jared Cooper (Macon, GA)
  • NR ATH Isaiah Stubbs (Macon, GA)

Class of 2027:

  • Five-Star CB Josh Dobson (Fort Mill, SC)
  • Four-Star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle (Douglasville, GA)
  • Four-Star LB Jalaythan Mayfield (Lincolnton, NC)
  • NR DB Kennedy Green (Douglasville, GA)
  • NR WR Khristian Jackson (Columbia, SC)
  • NR EDGE Elijah Cox (Atlanta, GA)

Class of 2028:

  • EDGE Ismael Schiefer (IMG Academy)

This list will be updated as more names are confirmed.

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.

