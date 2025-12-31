South Carolina Transfer Portal Tracker: Which Gamecocks Are in the Portal?

The college football transfer portal window is set to open on Jan. 2 and several Gamecocks have already let their intentions known of entering. 16 South Carolina players in fact have entered the portal signaling a roster overhaul coming to Columbia. Here is an updated look at who will be exiting the program as well as what positions the coaching staff may be targeting when the portal opens on Friday.

In a move that was announced in September, the NCAA voted to remove the spring window of the transfer portal and will now only have the January window. That window will open on Friday Jan. 2 and remain open until the 16th. Most players will have that time to announce they are entering the portal, but will not have to officially make a decision during that time, though many will.

Though the portal window is just two days away from opening, several South Carolina players have already announced their intentions of transferring. That list includes six offensive line, four players in the defensive front seven, two wide receivers, one tight end, one quarterback, one kicker, and one corner. Below is a quick recap of who will be leaving the Gamecocks once the portal opens.

TE Michael Smith

WR Brian Rowe Jr.

WR Emazon Littlejohn

QB Air Noland

OT Cason Henry

OT Tree Babalade

OT Mac Walters

IOL Nick Sharpe

IOL Rodney Newsome Jr.

IOL Trovon Baugh

DL Zavion Hardy

DL Chase Kibble

EDGE Taeshawn Alston

LB Jaron Willis

DB Myles Norwood

K Peyton Argent

Who Will South Carolina Target?

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Last season the team's biggest weakness, especially on offense, came with the play of its offensive line. Between injuries and level of play the offense saw a major drop off from that unit than what it was the season prior. As you see above, that room has majorly thinned out and it should be the biggest priority in the transfer portal for Shane Beamer. In house options like five-signee Darius Gray and 2024 signee Shedrick Sarratt Jr. could help fill roles along the interior for next season and the return of left tackle Josiah Thompson provides a boost. However South Carolina needs immediate impact players at guard, center, and right tackle. Expect the Gamecocks to try to add three or more players to that room during this window.

Outside of the offensive line room, the defensive line also needs a lift with several players transferring or running out of eligibility. That room should be a heavy focus for Deion Barnes and Clayton White. Add wide receiver, tight end, defensive back, and running back and you see the need for South Carolina to add several pieces to their squad for next season.

Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for coverage of the transfer portal as soon as it opens on Friday. We will keep you updated on who commits to the team as soon as they happen.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: