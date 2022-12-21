Oluwatosin Babalade Signs Letter Of Intent

South Carolina fought tooth and nail to land offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade. His pledge seemed secure for months, but he suddenly decommitted one week before early national signing day.

Babalade flirted with Maryland, attending a basketball game with South Carolina target and DMV native Nyckoles Harbor. However, Babalade's heart was in Columbia, and he decided to recommit.

The staff ensured they got someone of his caliber at tackle. Babalade isn't the most skilled but has the physical tools and flashes immense athletic upside.

Prospect: Oluwatosin Babalade

Projected Position: OT

Vitals: 6-5.5 and 310 lbs.

School: DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Maryland)

Frame: One of the more complete bodies at the high school level. Babalade has rare size and strength for an offensive tackle at this stage, making him a no-doubt P5 prospect.

Athleticism: His athleticism shows in spurts, but some displays will leave your jaw hanging. Babalade can kick slide and seal the edge well already and punishes defenders in space.

Instincts: Has some trouble with situational awareness and knowing how to beat oncoming defenders.

Polish: A work in progress technique-wise, Babalade is still raw and sometimes plays with high pad level. Can tend to rely on gifts instead of technique - fine at the high school level but impossible in college.

Bottom Line: Babalade is one of this class's most physically dominant linemen. He needs refinement, but when watching his high moments, it's easy to understand why the staff fought for his commitment.

