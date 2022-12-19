Mario Anderson Jr. Provides Carolina A Needed Jolt

Gamecock nation saw a flurry of players announce their commitment this past weekend, and four of those players went public with their pledge on Sunday. One of those players was a transfer running back from Division II Newberry College in Mario Anderson Jr.

It's a dream come true for Anderson, who attended a football camp in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility just a few years ago as a high schooler from Stratford High in Summerville, South Carolina.

While Anderson's commitment to South Carolina will be one of the biggest feel-good stories of the postseason for the Gamecocks, it's essential to understand that head coach Shane Beamer and this staff haven't brought in Anderson to be the first headline in the sports section of the newspaper.

The program and a growing portion of fans believe that Anderson will be a crucial part of South Carolina's offense next season, and Anderson's resume and film back up this notion.

An Accomplished Back

In his three seasons at Newberry College, Anderson rushed for 3,301 yards on 513 carries, averaged 6.4 yards per carry in that same stretch, and scored 35 rushing touchdowns.

In the 2022 season, Anderson set career highs in rushing yards with 1,560 yards on the ground, rushing touchdowns with 19, and set a new career mark in average yards per carry at 7.4.

Due to his fantastic redshirt sophomore campaign, he was named a Division II First Team All-American by the Associated Press. He was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the equivalent of the Heisman Trophy at the Division II level.

Running With A Purpose

With how offensive football is set up in present time, we've seen the running back position transition from bigger power backs to shorter, faster, and shiftier backs.

Looking at him through this lens, Anderson is a throwback at the position, as he's a traditional downhill back who will use his good ballcarrier vision to either bounce a run outside the box or make a backdoor cut to create explosive plays for his offense.

Mix his running style with his above-average speed and high motor, and Anderson is a serious load for defenders to handle once he gets going.

Fills An Immediate Need

With the loss of MarShawn Lloyd to the transfer portal and Christian Beal-Smith and Dante Miller about to exhaust their last iota of eligibility, South Carolina needed a proven running back who could come in and be a potential starter right away in this offense.

The Gamecocks are getting that and more with Mario Anderson Jr.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.