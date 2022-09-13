South Carolina Makes The Cut For ELITE 2024 OT

If there's one position group in football that's the most difficult in terms of recruiting blue-chip prospects, it's offensive line. The best of the best coming out of high school typically go to programs who have a long history of developing guys for the NFL, and those schools are typically viewed to be the most prestigious programs in college football like Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa, Notre Dame and many others.

So for South Carolina to have such a talented offensive line prospect like Kam Pringle essentially in their own background, while they have witnessed some struggles with their current offensive line in recent seasons, there's undoubtably a sense of urgency in terms of trying to land Pringle's signature.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks just got one step closer in that regard, as Kam Pringle, who seldom posts anything on social media, took to twitter early Tuesday morning to announce his top 10 group.

Qualities you want out of an offensive lineman

When you go and watch film from his sophomore season highlights at Woodland High School, a 2A school located in Dorchester, SC, it's quickly apparent why some of the best programs in college football want Pringle on their team.

Pringle, who plays left tackle for the Wolverines, has a massive frame, listing himself at 6'7, 325 lbs. on his twitter profile, which is important in terms of protecting his quarterback from taking any potential blindside hits. Pringle also has bear paws for hands, rarely letting go of defenders who go up against him, and a has nasty mean-streak to boot, as there's multiple instances in his highlight reel where he's seen hip-tossing defenders in pass protection and pancaking others in run blocking.

While not yet a complete prospect, it's clear that Pringle has the potential to be an anchor for the left side of an offensive line for just about any college program he wants to play for. For the South Carolina Gamecocks, they'll hope to see Kam doing it for the garnet and black in the future instead of against them.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.