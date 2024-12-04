South Carolina Signs Four-Star LB Jaquel Holman, Adding Elite Talent to the Defense
South Carolina has officially signed four-star linebacker Jaquel Holman, a versatile athlete from Blackville, South Carolina. Ranked as the 246th-best player nationally and the 25th-best linebacker in the class, Holman has been committed to the Gamecocks since June 8th.
Holman, known for his elite athleticism, was also considered for a role at running back but will play linebacker for South Carolina. He recently shut down his recruitment after an official visit to NC State and decided to stay home, making his commitment to the Gamecocks official.
In his senior season, Holman was named South Carolina Region 4-A Player of the Year and earned All-State honors. He had an outstanding all-around performance, rushing for 1,610 yards and 26 touchdowns on offense while also recording 76 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and an interception on defense.
Holman is also a standout track and basketball athlete. He won South Carolina SCHSL A championships in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, with personal bests of 10.82 and 21.98, respectively. His multi-sport background and impressive combine results, including a 4.45 40-yard dash and 4.22 short shuttle, make him an exciting addition to South Carolina's defense.
