LOOK: Gamecock Coaches Show At Kam Pringle's Basketball Game

The 2024 recruiting cycle has a chance to be a special one for Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks, as they're in the hunt for several high profile targets on both sides of the football. One particular target, who's soon to announce his college decision is the pride of Woodland High in Kam Pringle.

Pringle is one of the most coveted prospects on South Carolina's board because outside of his talent, he also happens to play the left tackle position, which is considered by most football savants to be one of the three most important spots on offense, and this had lead to incredibly fierce competition for Kam's pledge. The race to the finish line has become so contested that some coaches have resorted to going to Pringle's high school basketball games to reinforce their interest in securing his commitment. On Tuesday night, head coach Shane Beamer, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley and tight end coach Jody Wright all made the trip to the lowcountry to convey to Kam how significant he is to the staff.

It's sure to be an interesting final 72 hours as South Carolina and other schools eagerly await the towering lineman's final decision on where he'll be playing at the collegiate level.

