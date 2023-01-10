Kam Pringle Announces Commitment Date

Shane Beamer and his coaching staff have made something abundantly clear during the 2023 recruiting cycle; South Carolina is prioritizing building the trenches, a mentality that remains true in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

As has been discussed, the state of South Carolina touts one of the best groups of offensive tackle prospects in the country for the 2024 class, including Greenville's Blake Franks, Dillon's Josiah Thompson, and Woodland's Kam Pringle.

Pringle, in particular, is a prospect that didn't have to wait long to grab the attention of some of the most prestigious programs in college football, as he received his first P5 offer from the Georgia Bulldogs back in October of 2020.

Fast forward to now, and it appears Pringle is ready to end the process, as he announced on Monday that he will be committing less than two weeks from today.

If the Gamecocks were to nab the commitment of Pringle, he would be one of the highest-rated offensive linemen commits in the modern recruiting era for South Carolina and would add to an offensive line unit that's already stacking up young talent with loads of potential.

