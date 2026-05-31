South Carolina Baseball Loses Pitcher Alex Valentin to the Transfer Portal

Another portal loss of the offseason has hit Carolina baseball as left handed pitcher Alex Valentin announces intentions of entering the transfer portal. This is the third player to enter the portal out of Columbia so far.

Valentin was one of the number of players to join the Gamecocks last offseason out of the transfer portal. He appeared in 21 games this season, making eight starts. On the mound, Valentin posted a 5.19 ERA, a career high, held a 1-5 record, four saves, and 59 strikeouts, another career high, in 52 innings pitched.

Prior to coming to South Carolina, Valentin made stops at Nova Southeastern and Texas State. He helped the team mainly as a bullpen arm early in the season before being counted on to make a few starts as well. Valentin will have one season left of eligibility for whichever school he ends up at next.

This marks the third Gamecocks to enter the portal since the season ended. Valentin joins right handed pitcher Josh Gunther and third baseman Dawson Harman. Harman appeared in and started 40 games this season for the Gamecocks. He posted a .227 batting average in 128 at bats knocking in 21 runners and five home runs. Harman took to twitter to announce his intentions on Friday.

"With one year of eligibility remaining, and due to the recent coaching change, I have officially decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal to pursue a new opportunity and continue chasing my dreams," Harman said. "I'll always be grateful for the memories, lessons, and relationships I've built while wearing the Garnet and Black."

These portal loses likely won't be the only loses the Gamecocks will face this offseason. The portal will officially open on June 1 and remain open until June 30. Significant changes to the coaching staff will ultimately bring in new players and send others out.

Coaching Update

South Carolina LHP Alex Valentin plans to enter the transfer portal, his rep @Jadenhardin5 tells @PeteNakos.



Pitched 52 innings in 2026 with 59 strikeouts with a fastball up to 95 MPH. https://t.co/Ml7N8tSPDN pic.twitter.com/noGPurDgef — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) May 30, 2026

In case you missed it, in the last week several members of Gamecocks coaching staff were let go as Jeremiah Donati looks for the next South Carolina head coach. Monte Lee, along with pitching coach Terry Rooney and assistant coach John Hendry, were let go signaling a complete rebuild of the program going forward. No hire has been made but several names, including one in-state, have been thrown around in recent days.

Should a hire be made, the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff will keep you updated.