South Carolina Baseball Loses Pitcher Alex Valentin to the Transfer Portal
Another portal loss of the offseason has hit Carolina baseball as left handed pitcher Alex Valentin announces intentions of entering the transfer portal. This is the third player to enter the portal out of Columbia so far.
Valentin was one of the number of players to join the Gamecocks last offseason out of the transfer portal. He appeared in 21 games this season, making eight starts. On the mound, Valentin posted a 5.19 ERA, a career high, held a 1-5 record, four saves, and 59 strikeouts, another career high, in 52 innings pitched.
Prior to coming to South Carolina, Valentin made stops at Nova Southeastern and Texas State. He helped the team mainly as a bullpen arm early in the season before being counted on to make a few starts as well. Valentin will have one season left of eligibility for whichever school he ends up at next.
This marks the third Gamecocks to enter the portal since the season ended. Valentin joins right handed pitcher Josh Gunther and third baseman Dawson Harman. Harman appeared in and started 40 games this season for the Gamecocks. He posted a .227 batting average in 128 at bats knocking in 21 runners and five home runs. Harman took to twitter to announce his intentions on Friday.
"With one year of eligibility remaining, and due to the recent coaching change, I have officially decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal to pursue a new opportunity and continue chasing my dreams," Harman said. "I'll always be grateful for the memories, lessons, and relationships I've built while wearing the Garnet and Black."
These portal loses likely won't be the only loses the Gamecocks will face this offseason. The portal will officially open on June 1 and remain open until June 30. Significant changes to the coaching staff will ultimately bring in new players and send others out.
Coaching Update
In case you missed it, in the last week several members of Gamecocks coaching staff were let go as Jeremiah Donati looks for the next South Carolina head coach. Monte Lee, along with pitching coach Terry Rooney and assistant coach John Hendry, were let go signaling a complete rebuild of the program going forward. No hire has been made but several names, including one in-state, have been thrown around in recent days.
Should a hire be made, the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff will keep you updated.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI