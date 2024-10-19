South Carolina Comes Away with a Win Over Oklahoma After a Dominant Defensive Performance
South Carolina dominate Oklahoma behind an impressive performance by the Gamecocks defense. This was a wire to wire finish for the Gamecocks in their first ever meeting with the Sooners.
South Carolina quickly got out to a three touchdown lead after Oklahoma turned the ball over on their first three drives. Safety Nick Emmanwori secured two interceptions, including a pick-six. Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. finished the day with a sack, two forced fumbles, and a great stop on a fourth down fake punt.
Entering the second quarter, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said his team was looking to "dominate" the turnover battle. The Gamecocks would go on to win that fight 4-1, and could've had more.
South Carolina's defensive line finished the day with nine sacks made by nine different Gamecock defenders. The front seven caused issues all game long for the Sooners offensive line.
Offensively, the Gamecocks had an up and down day against one of the best defenses in the SEC. LaNorris Sellers finished the day 17/25 through the air for 180 yards and a touchdown, adding 28 yards on the ground. The most encouraging part for Sellers was that he finished the game with no turnovers.
Josh Simon was South Carolina's leading receiver with 4 catches, 43 yards, and a touchdown. Rocket Sanders led the rushing attack with 33 yards.
South Carolina enters the bye week on a positive note. They will be back home on November 3 against the Texas A&M Aggies.
