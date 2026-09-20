South Carolina Falls at Home to Mississippi State 41-34

South Carolina falls to Mississippi State at home, blowing a 16-point lead in the first half. This is the sixth straight loss to SEC competition for the Gamecocks and seventh straight to Power Four opponents.

Mississippi State was 1-21 in their last 22 SEC games when trailing at the half. That number improves to 2-21 after making a big comeback in Columbia. The Bulldogs move to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 inside the SEC. Meanwhile, South Carolina is 2-1 and looking for a lot of answers right now.

LaNorris Sellers had a tale of two halves. In the first two quarters, he completed 13 of his 20 passes for 173 passing yards and a score. He was effective with his legs adding 33 more yards. After that, it was a complete meltdown. The offense's next four drives to open the second half ended in two three and outs and back to back interceptions. The last interception was not pretty at all.

Defensively, the Gamecocks fell apart quickly. Mississippi State scored touchdowns on their first four offensive possessions after the half. Kamario Taylor picked apart the South Carolina secondary. He finished the night completing 18/26 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns.

Matt Fuller was a bright spot for the Gamecocks from his running back position. He carried the ball 17 times for 73 yards and a score. Through the air, he caught passes seven passes for 85 yards and another score. He was tonight's leading rusher and receiver for the Gamecocks. It was clear from the snap count tonight that his is the number one option at the running back spot for this team.

The highly anticipated return of Dylan Stewart was a good sight for this Gamecocks defense. Though he didn't register a sack, he did have a tackle for loss and had a few pressures on the night.

What's Next for the Gamecocks?

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer checks on an injured player against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The path does not get any easier. Next week the team will prepare for their first road game of the season going to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide. After that includes games against Kentucky (home), Florida (away), Tennessee (home), and Oklahoma (away).

Where does the next win come from? The Gamecocks may be favored in one of their next five games (Kentucky). Even if they are, the Wildcats just upset a top 10 Texas A&M team today. It was imperative that the Gamecocks turned things around after a down year in 2025. With a loss here today, the season outlook looks very dark. It's early so things can turn around, but the program may be looking at another season in which this miss out on bowl eligibility.