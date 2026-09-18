How to Watch South Carolina Take on Mississippi State, Weather Update, Predictions, and More

South Carolina and Mississippi State are set to kick off in just over 24 hours. This highly anticipated matchup is expected to be a battle. For those wanting to know how to tune into this weekend's game, we've got you covered below.

How-To-Watch

Gameday: Saturday September 19th, 2026

Saturday September 19th, 2026 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN+/SEC Network

ESPN+/SEC Network TV Broadcasting Team : Matt Schumaker (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (color analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline reporter)

: Matt Schumaker (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (color analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline reporter) Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network

Weather Report

Saturday afternoon's game won't be nearly as hot as it was in week one. Like a great Major League Baseball pitcher 30 years ago, the temperature's in Columbia will be touching the low to mid 90's. Rain is possible but isn't expected to be a hinderance during the game. Temperatures for the game should drop to the mid 80s by the fourth quarter. Wear sunscreen and stay hydrated if you're attending Saturay's game.

South Carolina vs Mississippi State Odds

Sep 12, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) rushes for a 58-yard touchdown run against the Towson Tigers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Gamecocks are steady 3.5-point favorites against Mississippi State as of Friday according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The total points for this matchup is set for 58.5 points.

Oddsmakers believe this game is essentially a "pick 'em." In the odds world, home field advantage is typically worth 3 points. The line currently holding at 3.5-points tells us they expect this game to be really tight and either team could win.

Predictions

South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff members, Alex Joyce and Joey Walraven, gave their thoughts on how this one will play out. Both writers picked the Gamecocks to win in a high scoring affair. The quarterback battle between LaNorris Sellers and Kamario Taylor will be the star of the show. They are two of the most talented players in the conference and should put that on full display this weekend.

Joey Walraven also points out that we should keep an eye on the Gamecock's rushing attack. He says "While the quarterbacks may be the highlight of the game, the transformation of the Gamecocks' rushing attack could be the difference maker in this match up. The Gamecocks currently rank third nationally in rushing at a staggering 341 yards per game. Their ability to impose their will could end up allowing the Gamecocks to put the Bulldogs away late in the game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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