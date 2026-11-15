South Carolina Falls to Arkansas 27-6 on the Road

We have a final in Fayetteville with the Arkansas Razorbacks defeating South Carolina 27-6.

South Carolina's four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday night along with their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoffs. It was a tough night for the Gamecocks who lost the line of scrimmage battle on both sides of the ball.

Injuries seemingly hurt the Gamecocks tonight. Earlier in the week, South Carolina knew they were without Nyck Harbor. However it wasn't until Saturday that it became clear their star quarterback would be out as well. It was announced on earlier in the day that Sellers was going to be a gametime decision. Just before kickoff, it was confirmed that Cutter Woods would be the starter. The game was an up and down affair for Woods in his first start.

At the half, South Carolina was down 17-0 with the offense held in check by the Razorbacks. Down by three scores coming out of the half, the Gamecocks were going to have take more chances and it cost them. Woods finished the last two quarters completing 11 of 23 passes for 118 yards and three interceptions.

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The biggest story of the game was South Carolina for the second week in a row getting beat along the lines of scrimmage. Last week Texas A&M ran the ball for over 100 yards in the first half and over 200 yards for the game. This week the Razorbacks out rushed South Carolina 167 yards to 98 yards. The Gamecocks were held to 3.3 yards per carry with only Jabree Coleman eclipsing 20 yards in the game.

Where the Gamecocks go From Here?

Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Isaiah Augustave (4) rushes against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two games left in the regular season against #1 Georgia and Clemson, the Gamecocks can finish the season as low as 6-6 and as high as 8-4. Even with a win over the top ranked team in the country and rival Clemson, it is highly unlikely the Gamecocks will find themselves in the playoff hunt. Now they can play the role of spoiler against the Bulldogs and play for bragging rights against Clemson.

What the Gamecocks must do is get LaNorris Sellers healthy before next week's game. Cutter Woods may develop into a good starter down the road, but it was clear how much Sellers means to this offense. The severity of his ankle injury is unknown at the moment. Head coach Shane Beamer should provide an update as the week goes on.