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Gamecock Digest

Cutter Woods Set to Make His First Career Start at Quarterback for South Carolina; LaNorris Sellers Is Out Tonight

LaNorris Sellers' ankle injury will keep him out of tonight's game against Arkansas. South Carolina will hand the ball over to Cutter Woods for his first start.
Alex Joyce|
Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Cutter Woods (12) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Cutter Woods (12) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaNorris Sellers will be out tonight against Arkansas with an ankle injury. Sophomore quarterback Cutter Woods is in line to make his first career start for South Carolina.

This is Woods' sixth appearance of the year. He has completed 11 of 17 passes for 100 yards for a touchdown and an interception against Kent State, Towson, Alabama, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

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Sellers went down last week against Texas A&M but was able to finish the game. Throughout practice this week, Woods' snaps with the first team increased as it was not clear whether or not Sellers could play. The Gamecocks star quarterback has been on a tear as of late, but will have to watch this one from the sidelines.

cutter woods
Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Cutter Woods (12) runs out of the pocket during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woods is a former three-star quarterback from Westside High School in Anderson, South Carolina. There he completed 646-of-985 passes (65.6 pct.) for 11,225 yards and 120 touchdowns during his four-year career

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Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

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