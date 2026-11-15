Cutter Woods Set to Make His First Career Start at Quarterback for South Carolina; LaNorris Sellers Is Out Tonight
LaNorris Sellers will be out tonight against Arkansas with an ankle injury. Sophomore quarterback Cutter Woods is in line to make his first career start for South Carolina.
This is Woods' sixth appearance of the year. He has completed 11 of 17 passes for 100 yards for a touchdown and an interception against Kent State, Towson, Alabama, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.
Sellers went down last week against Texas A&M but was able to finish the game. Throughout practice this week, Woods' snaps with the first team increased as it was not clear whether or not Sellers could play. The Gamecocks star quarterback has been on a tear as of late, but will have to watch this one from the sidelines.
Woods is a former three-star quarterback from Westside High School in Anderson, South Carolina. There he completed 646-of-985 passes (65.6 pct.) for 11,225 yards and 120 touchdowns during his four-year career
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