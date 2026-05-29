South Carolina Football: Ranking Offensive Position Groups for the Gamecocks

The 2026 season is officially less than 100 days away and the Gamecocks have several key position battles taking place across the roster. Which offensive position group is the strongest entering the summer? Let's take a look.

Quarterbacks

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

LaNorris Sellers is not only the best player on the roster, he may be one of the best quarterbacks in the country for 2026. The next phase of Sellers' development is consistency as a passer and a new coaching change may help him in that department. Kendal Briles comes in this season as the team's new offensive coordinator. Briles brings in a more quarterback friendly system and will be tasked with helping Sellers and this passing game reach their full potential this season.

Behind Sellers is a platoon of young, but talented quarterbacks. Cutter Woods enters his second season with the program. In limited action last season, Woods completed 8/11 passes for 69 yards and an interception. 2026 four-star signee Landon Duckworth rounds out the room.

Wide Receivers

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) makes the catch over Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Nyck Harbor enters year four with the Gamecocks and should be the number one option for Sellers next season. Harbor is coming off his best season in his college career with highs in yards (618), yards per reception (20.6), touchdowns (6), and yards per game (56.2). His unique blend of size and speed can be a lot for defenses to handle. If you look at the Briles led offense, and team's like Tennessee under Josh Heupel who run similar systems, receivers tend to play well which is good for a player like Harbor looking to elevate his draft stock.

Behind Harbor is guys like Jayden Sellers, Donovan Murph, Mazeo Bennett Jr., Nitro Tuggle, and DJ Black. Tuggle and Black come in as transfers, while the rest of the group are entering another season with the program. Keep an eye out for Bennett and Sellers. Bennett fell out of the rotation in 2025 after having a good freshman season in 2024. While the Sellers to Sellers connection picked up steam to end last season.

Offensive Line

Oct 19, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

An argument can be made to flip the running back and offensive line group due to the injuries the offensive line has suffered this offseason. However, with players like Jacarrius Peak set to come back early in the season, this position group gets a slight edge due to overall depth. Peak will likely man the left tackle spot when healthy. Five-star signee Darius Gray may compete right away for a starting guard position. And Shedrick Sarratt Jr has the ability to take over the right tackle role or one of the two guard spots.

Shane Beamer and offensive line coach Randy Clements brought in a number of transfers to stabilize a room that struggled in 2025. How the starting lineup shakes out is anyone's guess at this point, but the overall depth in the room is better than the next two positional groups on this list.

Running Backs

MATTHEW FULLER BURST THROUGH THE MIDDLE AND TAKES IT 72 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🐔😤 pic.twitter.com/AEqLfHS8UL — 1801 Media (@1801MediaCo) October 12, 2025

Matt Fuller enters the season as RB1, however the depth behind him doesn't show much promise. Fuller saw his playing time increase as the season went along last year, showing glimpses of what he could be as the team's lead tailback. He appeared in 10 games carrying the ball 72 times for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Fuller's best game came on the road in Baton Rouge where he had a 72-yard rushing touchdown against the Tigers.

Behind him, stands Jawarn Howell, Christian Clark, and Isaiah Augustave. Clark and Howell seem to be battling out for the RB2 spot, but neither have significant playing time in their collegiate careers. Should Fuller not be available for any length of time, that room could be in trouble.

Tight Ends

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Brady Hunt (87) runs after a catch against the Akron Zips in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The tight end room sits in last due to a lack in starter level talent and overall depth. Brady Hunt is returning from last year's roster and is likely to be the leader in the room to start the season. Hunt was the top receiving tight end on the team in 2025 with 21 receptions with 168 yards.

Max Drag, Maurice Brown II, and Mike Tyler round out the room behind Hunt.