BREAKING: South Carolina Lands 2nd Portal Commitment Of The Day In Nevada WR Dalevon Campbell
Coming out of Spring ball, one of the biggest needs on South Carolina's football roster was bigger wide receivers. They addressed that need on Tuesday night, landing Nevada transfer Dalevon Campbell, just a few hours after landing Florida State transfer wideout Vandrevius Jacobs. Statistically speaking, Campbell was the best wide receiver for the Wolfpack last Fall, reeling in 31 receptions for 594 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Dalevon joins Nyck Harbor as just the second receiver based on the team's current roster numbers to be listed with a height taller than 6'2, as he's listed at 6'4.
Wide receivers coach Mike Furrey now has 12 scholarship wideouts in his position group, five of them having transferred in since December. With the commitment, the Gamecocks have now landed 21 total transfers this offseason. Campbell doesn't have a rating from 247Sports but is rated as a 3-star by On3 Sports with a rating of 86.
