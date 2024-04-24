LOOK: Gamecock Nick Emmanwori Posts Eye-Popping Workout Numbers From Winter Program
Those who follow sports closely understand that while everyone remembers what teams and players do on the field or court during their competitive season, the offseason work they put in typically correlates to those results. Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program are looking to put a lackluster 2023 season behind them and make sure they don't see a repeat this coming Fall. One player they'll be looking to help get things back on track is rising junior safety Nick Emmanwori, who, since he stepped on the field in week one of the 2022 season, has been one of the best players on Carolina's squad.
Change in the win-loss column must start with your star players. Emmanwori has more than done his part in the Gamecocks winter strength and conditioning program, finishing the Spring as the top player in terms of strength and power tests, seeing a four-rep increase on the 225 lbs. bench press test, a 2.5-inch increase in his broad jump, and a 3-inch increase in his vertical jump.
Should South Carolina make it back to the postseason this Winter, it'll be easy to assume that the Irmo native played a large role in it.
