BREAKING: Gamecock Defensive Back To Enter The Transfer Portal

Andrew Lyon

Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr. (18) attempts to tackle a Notre Dame offensive player during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

As South Carolina's head football coach, Shane Beamer, has indicated, the staff is happy with their young cornerbacks. It's a position that's undergone a lot of turnover in the past two seasons, as three starters have moved on, and first or second-year players like Judge CollierVicari SwainJalewis Solomon, and others look to fill in the void left behind this coming season. Unfortunately, snaps are limited, and some might feel they should move on to have a shot to see the field. It appears one cornerback has come to that conclusion, as rising redshirt sophomore Keenan Nelson Jr. announced his intent to enter the transfer portal through the social media platform X on Friday morning.

Keenan saw action in 15 games in his two seasons in Columbia, racking up thirteen total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection during that stretch.

