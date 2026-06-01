South Carolina Loses Catcher Gavin Braland to the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal for baseball officially opens on June 1 and closes on June 30. Teams around the country will see players exit from this programs and choose to add to their rosters out of the portal. South Carolina is no different as five players have announced transfer decisions already, including backup catcher Gavin Braland.

Gavin Braland was a part of Paul Mainieri's first high school class back in 2025. Braland served mainly as a backup catcher in each of the last two years. He appeared in 43 games, making 29 starts in two seasons, hitting .194 at the plate in his career with 10 RBIs.

Braland took to twitter on Monday to discuss his intentions of entering the portal. He will have two years of eligibility left, along with a potential redshirt to use at his next stop.

"After much thought and prayer, I've decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and continue my baseball journey," Braland said. "South Carolina has been incredible to me, and I'll forever cherish the memories, friendships, and experiences that have shaped me both on and off the field."

While it appears he won't return to Columbia for next season, Braland took time to thank Gamecock fans and is proud to have played for the Garnet and Black.

"To Gamecock Nation - thank you for the unwavering support. I'll always be proud to have worn the Garnet and Black and to be part of such a special tradition," Braland said.

Gamecocks Who Have Entered the Portal

Harman and Valentin announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal over the weekend. Valentin appeared in 21 games this season posting a career high 5.19 ERA, held a 1-5 record, four saves, and 59 strikeouts, another career high, in 52 innings pitched. He will be looking for his fourth program in as many years.

Harman was an every day player for the Gamecocks this season. He posted a .227 batting average in 128 at bats, had 21 RBIs, and five home runs. Expect the number of players from the Gamecocks to enter the portal to go up as South Carolina makes a transition to a new coaching staff this offseason.

The next big phase of the Carolina baseball offseason will be to hire a new coach. Discussions are underway as to who will fill that role. Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for news surrounding the hiring of the next skipper.