South Carolina Loses Two Wide Receivers to Season Ending Injuries; How it Affects the Depth Chart

The South Carolina news cycle was hit with tough news on Sunday afternoon with the announcement of wide receivers Jayden Sellers and Jayden Gibson to season ending injuries. Sellers was expected to play a big role in the offense this season. With both guys out, how does this affect the overall depth of the wide receiver room for 2026?

Last week, we broke down the Gamecocks roster with a specific focus on wide receivers. One of the players we highlighted was Jayden Sellers, who began to show flashes at the end of his true freshman season. He was set to play a bigger role in his second season with the team, but that will have to come next season as he and Oklahoma transfer Jayden Gibson will have to recover from season ending lower body injuries.

For Gibson this is third season in a row where he will miss time with a significant injury. He missed all of 2024 when he tore the patellar tendon in his knee and left the Sooners in October of 2025. He will still have another season of eligibility when he is able to return next season.

Wide receiver depth takes a hit

South Carolina has lost wide receivers Jayden Gibson and Jayden Sellers to season ending lower body injuries — Alex Joyce (@AlexJoyceOnSI) August 16, 2026

With Sellers and Gibson lost for the season, here is a look at what the room could look like in week one.

Starters: Nyck Harbor, Nitro Tuggle, and Mazeo Bennett jr.

Depth: DJ Black, Donovan Murph, Malik Clark, Jordon Gidron, and Charly Mullaly

Second year players Donovan Murph, Malik Clark, and Jordon Gidron stand the most to benefit from this increase in available playing time. Murph appeared in all 12 games last season for the Gamecocks, where he caught 14 passes for 197 yards and one score. His 14.1 yards per reception was fourth on the team last year with players who caught 10 or more passes.

Gidron reclassified to the 2025 class and took a redshirt last year after only appearing in two games against South Carolina State and Coastal Carolina. He did not record a stat in those two contests. Clark also took a redshirt, but he did appear in four games against South Carolina State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina. He caught one pass for nine yards in the win over Coastal Carolina.

Losing Sellers is a hit to the top end of this wide receiver room. Shane Beamer and newly hired offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles, will have to rely on Harbor, Tuggle, and Bennett jr to produce in a big way this season. Donovan Murph is the name I'm watching to take the snaps Sellers would have gotten this season.