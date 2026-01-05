South Carolina Lands WR Jayden Gibson: What it Means for the Offense

South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, wide receiver Jayden Gibson from Oklahoma helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

Rated as a four-star coming out of West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida, Gibson is a 6-foot-5 and 197 pound receiver who has not played collegiate football since 2024. After a sophomore year that saw him catch 14 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns, Gibson missed all of 2024 with an injury and left the Sooners in October of 2025. He could create mismatch with his size in the redzone for the Gamecocks.

How He Fits

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer WR Jayden Gibson has Committed to South Carolina, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’6 195 WR will have 2 years of eligibility left



Gibson provides the Gamecocks with another high level talent with great size and catch radius capability. Nyck Harbor announced his return to the Gamecocks for 2026 back on Dec. 26. While he and Gibson are different types of receivers, both portray size that can cause mismatches on opposing defensive backs.

South Carolina has had quite the past couple weeks announcing Kendal Briles (OC/QB), Stan Drayton (Assistant Head Coach - Offense/RB), Randy Clements (OL), and Deion Barnes (DE/OLB) to the coaching staff, retaining star players, and even getting a head start on the 2027 recruiting class.

Gibson marks the first commitment of the transfer portal season for the Gamecocks. As we reported earlier this week, Gibson was one of several players to visit Shane Beamer and South Carolina this weekend. Here's a quick look at some others who are looking at the Gamecocks as well. Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all news surrounding the transfer portal as well as recruiting updates.

