REPORT: South Carolina MBB To Host SEC Transfer Center
After landing two massive additions this past week in four-star high school guard Cam Scott and former four-star center and Missouri transfer Jordan Butler, both Palmetto State natives, Lamont Paris and South Carolina's men's basketball team have two more scholarships to play with for their 2024-25 roster. While LaSalle guard Jhamir Brickus is currently visiting Columbia as we speak, the consensus from those who follow the program is that the Gamecocks need another true five who can allow Butler further time to develop and adjust to the college game. It appears that a primary target has emerged in that regard, as The State's Jordan Kaye reported late Thursday morning that Alabama transfer and Whale Branch, SC, native Nick Pringle, is expected to take an official visit this weekend.
Pringle played a vital role in the Crimson Tide's Final Four run this past season, being viewed as one of their best defenders that possessed a high motor, something that would fit Lamont's defense-first philosophy quite well.
You Might Also Like:
- Joe Lunardi's Early Bracketology: A Glimpse into Gamecocks Next Season
- ICYMI: Dawn Staley, South Carolina's WBB Team Receives Gifts From Beyoncé
- A’ja Wilson: A Beacon of Influence in Sports and Beyond
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on X: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!