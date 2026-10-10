South Carolina Snaps SEC Losing Streak With Road Victory Over Florida

The streak is now over! South Carolina gets an early statement win in the SEC as they knock off the 16th ranked Florida Gators in The Swamp.

Lots has been said about this South Carolina team in recent weeks after giving up two big leads to Kentucky and Mississippi State. Instead of collapsing in the second half, South Carolina thoroughly dominated the Gators in route to a 38-19 win.

How It Played Out

After three straight punts on the first three total possessions of the game, Florida put the first points of the game on the board as Gators quarterback Aaron Philo found Bailey Stockton for a 59-yard touchdown. From then on, the Gamecocks found their groove offensively.

The remaining drives of the game for South Carolina ended like this: missed field goal, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, punt, touchdown, punt, end of game. The third quarter alone has been rough this year for South Carolina, but today they completely flipped that on its head. On two drives in the third, they scored 14 points on 16 plays totaling 134 yards. The signal caller of this offense was the reason for all the success this afternoon.

Oct 10, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) throws the ball before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaNorris Sellers has been excellent now in back to back games. He has looked every bit the player he was in 2024 against Kentucky and Florida. Hopefully this is a good sign for how the rest of the season will go following the bye. Sellers finished the day 23 of 35 for 279 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also added 20 yards and a score on the ground.

Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett Jr., Lex Cyrus, and Donovan Murph caught the four touchdown passes from Sellers today. Harbor led the team with four catches for 80 yards. Eight different Gamecocks recorded a reception in today's game.

What's Next?

This win is the perfect way to enter the bye week. A loss would've felt gut wrenching with the second half of the season coming up. However not just with a win, but a dominant victory over a top 25 team, ending an eight game in conference losing streak, with the second half of the schedule looking light, things are looking up for this Gamecocks' program.

Next up South Carolina welcomes Tennessee to Columbia on Oct. 24. After that is games against Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia, and Clemson. With the way four of those teams have looked this season, this team could very well close this year out 5-1 in the remaining five games. A 8-4 record may not be what the fans and staff had envisioned, but it would be a great finish from where the Gamecocks stood a week ago.