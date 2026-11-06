South Carolina TE Maurice Brown II Named Burlsworth Trophy Nominee

South Carolina tight end Maurice Brown II is named a Burlsworth Trohpy nominee for the second season in a row on Friday.

The former Walk-On is making his presence felt on the gridiron in his senior season. He has posted career highs in receptions (10), yards (100), and touchdowns (2). He has been a reliable and clutch player all season long in 2026.

Brown does his best work as a blocker, helping the Gamecocks lead the SEC in rushing with 217.5 yards per game on the ground. South Carolina's 5.65 rushing yards per attempt is second in the conference.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates a play with South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Maurice Brown II (44) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The trophy was named after Brandon Burlsworth who was a Walk-On at the University of Arkansas in the mid-1990s. Coming out of high school, Burlsworth had no scholarship offers, however his work ethic earned him a scholarship with the Razorbacks.

During his career, he was named a team captain, All-SEC 1997-1998, First Team All-SEC 1998, Football News First Team All-American in 1998, and the first All-American from the University of Arkansas in a decade. Burlsworth was drafted in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, only to pass away in a car accident 11 days after the draft.

"In 2010, the Burlsworth Trophy was created to honor the achievements and successes of the Walk-On athlete. It is presented annually to the Most Outstanding player who began his career as a Walk-On."

2026 Burlsworth Trophy Nominees

South Carolina TE Maurice Brown II

App State LB Brooks Yurachek

Arkansas WR Monte Harrison

Baylor WR Gavin Freeman

Boise State LB Boen Phelps

Boston College TE Brady Clough

BYU OL Sonny Makasini

Charlotte WR Derrick Eley

Cincinnati OLB Antwan Peek Jr.

Colorado S Ben Finneseth

Duke OL Jordan Larsen

East Carolina WR Jason Dickerson

Eastern Michigan LB Zach Mowchan

FAU WR Easton Messer

Florida LS Lincoln Anderson

Florida State LS AJ Cottrill

Fresno State OL Ben Baker

Georgia Southern K Tripp Bryant

Hawaii DL Josh Sagapolutele

Houston OL Anthony Boswell

Indiana OL Drew Evans

Iowa OL Cael Winter

Iowa State RB Aiden Flora

Jacksonville State C Lucas Mrachkovinskiy

Kansas QB Cole Ballard

Marshall RB Judah Price

Michigan State K Liam Boyd

Minnesota QB Max Shikenjanski

Missouri State S JJ O'Neal

Nebraska TE Luke Lindenmeyer

New Mexico TE Cade Keith

North Carolina DL Xavier Lewis

North Texas S CJ Coombes

Northwestern WR Drew Wagner

Notre Dame WR Jordan Faison

Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke

Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker

Old Dominion LB Koa Naotala

Ole Miss LB Keaton Thomas

Oregon State OL Tyler Voltin

Penn State K Ryan Barker

Pittsburgh TE Carson Kent

Rice S Daveon Hook

Rutgers OL Terrence Salami

San Diego State P Tashi Dorje

San Jose State RB Jabari Bates

Stanford QB Davis Warren

TCU LB Hudson Hooper

Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop

Texas Tech K Stone Harrington

Troy S Justin Powe

Tulane P William Hudlow

UAB C Adam Lepkowski

USC RB King Miller

Utah S Jackson Bennee

Utah State DT Carson Tujague

UTSA K Nick Rinaldi

Virginia P Daniel Sparks

Virginia Tech TE Ja'Ricous Hairston

Wake Forest DL Zach Lohavichan

West Virginia WR DJ Epps

Western Kentucky DB Christian White

Wisconsin DL Nolan Vils

Wyoming WR Charlie Coenen