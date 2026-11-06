South Carolina TE Maurice Brown II Named Burlsworth Trophy Nominee
South Carolina tight end Maurice Brown II is named a Burlsworth Trohpy nominee for the second season in a row on Friday.
The former Walk-On is making his presence felt on the gridiron in his senior season. He has posted career highs in receptions (10), yards (100), and touchdowns (2). He has been a reliable and clutch player all season long in 2026.
Brown does his best work as a blocker, helping the Gamecocks lead the SEC in rushing with 217.5 yards per game on the ground. South Carolina's 5.65 rushing yards per attempt is second in the conference.
The trophy was named after Brandon Burlsworth who was a Walk-On at the University of Arkansas in the mid-1990s. Coming out of high school, Burlsworth had no scholarship offers, however his work ethic earned him a scholarship with the Razorbacks.
During his career, he was named a team captain, All-SEC 1997-1998, First Team All-SEC 1998, Football News First Team All-American in 1998, and the first All-American from the University of Arkansas in a decade. Burlsworth was drafted in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, only to pass away in a car accident 11 days after the draft.
"In 2010, the Burlsworth Trophy was created to honor the achievements and successes of the Walk-On athlete. It is presented annually to the Most Outstanding player who began his career as a Walk-On."
2026 Burlsworth Trophy Nominees
- South Carolina TE Maurice Brown II
- App State LB Brooks Yurachek
- Arkansas WR Monte Harrison
- Baylor WR Gavin Freeman
- Boise State LB Boen Phelps
- Boston College TE Brady Clough
- BYU OL Sonny Makasini
- Charlotte WR Derrick Eley
- Cincinnati OLB Antwan Peek Jr.
- Colorado S Ben Finneseth
- Duke OL Jordan Larsen
- East Carolina WR Jason Dickerson
- Eastern Michigan LB Zach Mowchan
- FAU WR Easton Messer
- Florida LS Lincoln Anderson
- Florida State LS AJ Cottrill
- Fresno State OL Ben Baker
- Georgia Southern K Tripp Bryant
- Hawaii DL Josh Sagapolutele
- Houston OL Anthony Boswell
- Indiana OL Drew Evans
- Iowa OL Cael Winter
- Iowa State RB Aiden Flora
- Jacksonville State C Lucas Mrachkovinskiy
- Kansas QB Cole Ballard
- Marshall RB Judah Price
- Michigan State K Liam Boyd
- Minnesota QB Max Shikenjanski
- Missouri State S JJ O'Neal
- Nebraska TE Luke Lindenmeyer
- New Mexico TE Cade Keith
- North Carolina DL Xavier Lewis
- North Texas S CJ Coombes
- Northwestern WR Drew Wagner
- Notre Dame WR Jordan Faison
- Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke
- Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker
- Old Dominion LB Koa Naotala
- Ole Miss LB Keaton Thomas
- Oregon State OL Tyler Voltin
- Penn State K Ryan Barker
- Pittsburgh TE Carson Kent
- Rice S Daveon Hook
- Rutgers OL Terrence Salami
- San Diego State P Tashi Dorje
- San Jose State RB Jabari Bates
- Stanford QB Davis Warren
- TCU LB Hudson Hooper
- Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop
- Texas Tech K Stone Harrington
- Troy S Justin Powe
- Tulane P William Hudlow
- UAB C Adam Lepkowski
- USC RB King Miller
- Utah S Jackson Bennee
- Utah State DT Carson Tujague
- UTSA K Nick Rinaldi
- Virginia P Daniel Sparks
- Virginia Tech TE Ja'Ricous Hairston
- Wake Forest DL Zach Lohavichan
- West Virginia WR DJ Epps
- Western Kentucky DB Christian White
- Wisconsin DL Nolan Vils
- Wyoming WR Charlie Coenen
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI