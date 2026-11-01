What South Carolina's Dominant Road Win Over Oklahoma Means Going Forward

The Gamecocks extend their winning streak with a 42-25 statement victory against Oklahoma. With five games left on the year, this win continues to set a trend we have seen for weeks now.

Just a few weeks ago Kentucky stole a win in Columbia pushing the Gamecocks losing streak to three games. It was more than a year since South Carolina had won a Power Four or SEC game. And Shane Beamer's job security appeared to be on thin ice. How quickly things can change.

South Carolina would go on the road and defeat a top 15 Florida team. Then they would come out of a bye and defeat another top 15 team in Tennessee and now this week the Gamecocks completely and utterly dominated Oklahoma to a tune of 42-25.

How It Happened

The Gamecocks opened the scoring on their third drive of the game. They would run the ball on 5 of their 8 plays on the drive capped off with a 15-yard touchdown run by LaNorris Sellers. A pick six early on in the second quarter tied the game, but it was the last time Oklahoma was in it at all.

South Carolina's offense would go on to score touchdowns on five of their next eight drives. Despite a couple of mistakes, LaNorris Sellers had a good night. He finished completing 79 percent of his passes (19 of 24) for 301 yards and three touchdowns through the air, including this 84-yard dot to extend the Gamecocks lead to 21-7.

LaNorris Sellers with a rocket to score the 84-yard TD 🚀 pic.twitter.com/hI6rHGxyvU — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2026

His best attribute, and what scares defensive coaching staffs the most, is his ability to use his legs. Sellers led the team with 96 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. On the night he finished with 397 total yards and five total touchdowns. Mazeo Bennett Jr. was the favorite target of the night catching four passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

As impressive as the offense was in tonight's game, the defense was even better. In the first half Oklahoma had six offensive drives. Four of those six drives ended in punts with another ending in a field goal and the other ending the half. They weren't able to grab a turnover, however they had one of the best days of the season on that side of the ball.

What It Means Going Forward

Oct 31, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (3) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is yet another encouraging sign with Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia, and Clemson coming up on the schedule. The offense is continuing to get better and better under the tutelage of Kendal Briles. Meanwhile the defense is gaining confidence week over week.

As things stand right now, the Gamecocks are one of the hottest teams in the conference.