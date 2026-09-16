South Carolina Will Provide Key Injury Updates on Wednesday Night

South Carolina opens conference play this week against Mississippi State and with that comes an important injury update from Shane Beamer and the staff. Star pass rusher Dylan Stewart and left tackle Jacarrius Peak have yet to see the field this season, but could very well be ready to go on Saturday.

As he made his opening statement, Coach Beamer took it upon himself to answer the question a lot of Gamecock fans are wanting to know. Will Dylan Stewart and Jacarrius Peak be ready to go? Beamer answered, but still left it up in the air for another 24 hours.

"We have an injury report that we put out on Wednesday night, per SEC policy. So we'll have an update on injuries," Beamer said.

This means we won't get a clear answer on Stewart's or Peak's availability until Wednesday evening. Beamer did answer a question about whether the two will be on a pitch count and he said it would all depend on how much they practice this week.

Beamer Previews Matchup Against Mississippi State

Sep 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) scores a touchdown on a 3-yard run against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first season of the SEC going to a nine game conference schedule. This is the first of 10 straight Power Four games for the Gamecocks. Beamer understands this challenge and wants his team to get better each week.

"Fired up. SEC opener. Nine SEC games in a row and this is the first of nine. We've got a long journey ahead of us, just like every other team in the SEC. The key for us is to be better each and every week," Beamer said.

Jeff Lebby enters year three as the head coach of the Bulldogs. After a tough first couple of seasons, Lebby has his team rolling. The South Carolina staff is well aware of the challenge they will face this week.

"Coach [Jeff] Lebby has done an awesome job building that program back to where they want it to be. Offensively, all the talk is about the quarterback and rightfully so. He's a heck of a player," Beamer said.

Kamario Taylor is an emerging star at the quarterback spot, but he has a lot of talent around him. Clayton White's veteran led defense will have to be ready for a balanced attack.

"He's got a big offensive line around him. The running back's a dude at 230 pounds. Four receivers that all run under 10.2 second100 meters in track. They can absolutely roll at the receiver position," Beamer said.

The first two games of the season were exciting for South Carolina, but now that SEC play is here the staff knows the talent is only getting better.

"SEC ball is different. The first two games were great over Kent State and Towson. The atmosphere in the stadium the last two weeks was awesome, but we know it'll be different on Saturday. We need our fans to make it different," Beamer said.