Shane Beamer Speaks on South Carolina's Ability to Get Better, Plus Two Starters Could Return This Week

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer met with the media ahead of the team's week two matchup against Towson. Beamer focused on his team being able to improve from week one to week two, while also providing promising updates on two starters who look set to return.

Breaking Down Towson

Aug 28, 2025; Norfolk, VA, USA; Towson Tigers quarterback Andrew Indorf (13) throws a pass during the second half against the Norfolk State Spartans at William Price Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier today, we took an early look at the Towson Tigers and the problems they can bring this week. Offensively we told you to keep an eye out for the Tigers' passing attack. Beamer and his staff are well aware of the explosiveness they could see this weekend.

"Their quarterback is a talented guy from Florida that can throw the ball down the field. There's a lot of explosive passes on tape. They were one of the leaders in the entire country last season in down field throw. They're going to sit in the pocket and throw the ball down field," Beamer said.

On the other side of the ball, Beamer said Towson likes to bring pressure, especially on third downs.

"Defensively, they play really, really hard," Beamer said. "They're a pressure outfit. Most times when I turn on the third down tape to watch on Monday nights, 50, 60, 70 percent of the plays are pressure. Third down is 90 percent pressure."

Improvement Is a Must

Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Jawarn Howell (22) rushes against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a 57-point shut out in week one, Beamer says the team has a lot to improve upon.

"What we talked to our team about this week is there was a lot of good that we did against Kent State, but going back and looking at the tape there was a lot of things that we stunk at in my opinion," Beamer said.

While mentioning the success of the team at every phase, Beamer goes into specifics on where his team can be even better. Getting the little things right can make this team even better.

"57 points? Good. A shutout? Good. Three penalties? Awesome. Perimeter blocking? Not so good. Our effort to the ball at times? Not so good. Our ability to, when they punt, hold up their gunners to get Vicari [Swain] starter? Not good. Our ability to contain the quarterback and not allow him to run two times for 50 yards? Not good. So there's a lot for us to hone in on this week to try and be a better football team," Beamer said.

Promising Injury Update

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) rushes against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star edge rusher Dylan Stewart (back) and left tackle Jacarrius Peak (knee) did not play against Kent State this past weekend while both nursed injuries. Beamer gave the most promising update of both players today saying both were full go in practice today.

"Yes. They were out there last week. Today was the first time that they participated in practice. They were in practice for the full time today," Beamer said.

Does this mean both will start or even play significant time Saturday? Perhaps, but it does point to both being ready for SEC play, barring any set backs. In other news, South Carolina added another kicker in Ethan Sanchez last week. Beamer updates his ability to play this weekend.

"He practiced today. That's our anticipation. We'll see how things go," Beamer on Ethan Sanchez's availability to play Saturday.

Playing to the Standard

Finally, Beamer was asked what he wants to see from his team in week two.

"Just improvement. We showed we've got a good offense let's do it two weeks in a row. We feel good about the performance, but we left some plays out there. Our perimeter blocking at times was poor. Our effort when we didn't have the ball in our hands at times was poor. We missed some throws in the passing game. I just want to see improvement and playing to our standard," Beamer said.