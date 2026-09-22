"We've Moved On" - Shane Beamer Talks South Carolina's Mindset Heading Into Saturday's Matchup Against Alabama

Every Tuesday South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer meets with the media to discuss his team heading into game week. This week is no different as Beamer speaks about his team's mindset coming off a loss and how prepared they are to take on a top ten Alabama squad on the road.

Needless to say this past weekend against Mississippi State did not go the way the staff or players intended for it to go. Beamer was asked a lot about his team's mindset coming off the loss. He spoke about their "response" both now and going forward.

"It's about how we respond. We've responded the right way so far in practice this week. This team will be judged by what we do moving forward," Beamer said.

Despite the loss, Beamer stresses it is just one game. Most of the season and what they're playing for is still ahead of them.

"We lost a football game and now we've got nine left," Beamer said. "We've got 25 percent of the season that we've played. I don't like being 2-1. We've got 75 percent of the regular season left so let's go play football."

When asked specifically about his star quarterback LaNorris Sellers' play from this past weekend, Beamer took the time to say the entire operation was a let down against the Bulldogs.

"LaNorris needs to play better. We all need to play better. None of us were good enough on Saturday night," Beamer said.

This is a week to week sport where things can change in an instant. Not allowing the previous week's result hurt you for the next week is essential. Beamer talks about his program saying the building has "moved on."

"If you've got a competitive bone in your body, that's not a problem," Beamer said. "We've moved on. In this building, we have moved on. Saturday sucked. Not going to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves. That's life guys. We go respond and we go back to work."

Previewing Alabama With Coach Beamer

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's challenge is a road matchup against a top ten Alabama team. Beamer spoke about the type of team his guys will face this weekend.

"They've got a great coaching staff and are playing at a high level," Beamer said during the opening of his press conference. "Offensively, the quarterback is playing really well. Defensively they're playing at a really high level."

Fresh off a 300+ yard and four touchdown performance against Florida State, Keelon Russell is making a name for himself on the national stage. Beamer and his staff are keenly aware of the issues they will face defensively with a player of Russell's caliber.

"He's a heck of a player. I can see why he was so highly recruited," Beamer said.

Injury updates

Finally Beamer spoke on how left tackle Jacarrius Peak is progressing this week. Five-star freshman Darius Gray has performed well in Peak's absence and it appears he won't be going to the bench anytime soon.

"He's very close. Darius Gray is playing at a really high level. It's not as simple as saying Darius go to the bench, Peak go play. Peak played 37 plays the other night. That's a little more than we probably had planned on. He's been practicing this week and feels great," Beamer speaks on Jacarrius Peak's status.

As far as next steps go for Peak and edge rusher Dylan Stewart, it's all about getting them more reps in practice and back in full game shape for a SEC schedule.

"[For] he and Dylan [Stewart] the next steps is just to continue to ramp up what you're doing in practice, ramp up what you're doing in games. When you get to Saturdays, get your best five on the field," Beamer said.