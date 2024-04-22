Xavier Legette Receiving Heavy Interest From The Carolina Panthers Ahead Of NFL Draft
We're just three days away from the 2024 NFL Draft getting underway, and while former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has been the center of conversation amongst the fanbase due to his seemingly low draft projection, his teammate and former Gamecock wide receiver Xavier Legette is being discussed for different reasons. Despite having only one notable season in his college career, Legette's breakout 2023 season, combined with his undeniable physical traits and now famous deep country accent, has caused NFL fans from different fanbases to get into disputes on social media over why he'd be a better fit with their respective team.
Ahead of the NFL Draft, Legette did an interview with John Crumpler of PanthersWire, a USA Today affiliate site that covers the NFL's Carolina Panthers, to discuss everything from his draft stock to his relationship with the Panthers brass. In the interview, the South Carolina native conveyed that Carolina, who holds the 33rd overall pick or first pick of the second round in the NFL Draft, has strong interest in him.
"I've met with the Panthers four or five times," Xavier stated. The relationship, it just keeps continuing to grow. They're really hoping I can make it to that second round. They keep on telling me if I'm sitting there at [Pick No.] 33, they're going to take me."
Legette went on to give insight into the Panthers' pitch to him, which is essentially that he could be used the same Mike Evans was in Dave Canales' offense when the now-Panthers head coach was the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay this past season. Xavier was named a First-Team All-SEC selection and All-American in 2023, reeling in 71 catches for 1,255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
