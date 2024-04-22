Shane Beamer Talks About How Dylan Stewart Has Adjusted To The College Game
Although he's in the midst of his most pivotal season to date as the head coach of South Carolina's Football program, no one can deny the recruiting ability of Shane Beamer and his coaching staff. One of their best signings this past recruiting cycle was five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart out of Washington, D.C. Stewart made his unofficial debut as a Gamecock in the Garnet and Black Spring game this past Saturday night and made multiple plays in the backfield, giving fans a glimpse of what they have to look forward to this coming Fall. After the game, Shane was asked how Dylan has adjusted to the college level so far, and to this point, everything has come up roses.
"I think it was Luke Day a couple weeks ago [who] made the comment to me. He's like, 'You know, those players that are highly, highly, highly recruited, they're highly, highly recruited for a reason, because they can adjust to college football really quickly.,' and I would put Dylan Stewart in that group," Beamer lamented. "Dylan's been a guy [where the moment's] never been too big for him, practice, whatever it might be. Certainly it was an adjustment in January when he comes here and he starts classes and he's in a weight program and all that. That was an adjustment, but as far as being out on the field, that's when he's at his best. He's a really good player. He's a great young man. He's doing really well in school and he's been like that all spring. Our scrimmage two weeks ago here in the stadium, he was probably the most impressive guy up front that we had on defense," Shane recalled. "I thought he finished strong and had fun out there [on Saturday]. He doesn't say much at all; he's just the same guy all the time, but when it's go-time, look out, because he can go."
Stewart will make his official debut with South Carolina when they take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in Williams-Brice Stadium on August 31st.
You Might Also Like:
- BREAKING: 2025 In-State Safety Damarcus Leach Commits To South Carolina
- ICYMI: 2026 Versatile RB Carsyn Baker Gets Offer Same Day Of Visit To South Carolina
- Dowell Loggains Talks Different Options When Deciding On A Starting Quarterback
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on X: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!