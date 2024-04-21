FINAL: Garnet Team Wins 17-0 Rockfight In South Carolina's Spring Game
Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program concluded weeks of long and grueling Spring practices on Saturday night with their annual Garnet and Black Spring game. While scoring wasn't plentiful in Williams-Brice Stadium this evening, that doesn't mean that there aren't any takeaways to be had. Let's start off with the player that stood out the most tonight: LaNorris Sellers. Despite this being "unofficially" his first time as the Gamecocks' 'de-facto' starting quarterback, the South Carolina native didn't look overwhelmed in the slightest, making only bad passing decision in his outing and showcasing his legs to a great extent, which led to the only touchdown between both teams in the first half.
With a lack of downfield passes, the tight ends and wide receivers didn't get much of an opportunity to flash, but Mazeo Bennett and Maurice Brown each made a nice play on the ball. The group that needs to improve the most coming out of this game is the offensive line, a position group that saw the starting group hold up adequately in pass protection and break off some nice runs on the perimeter early on. The inside run game as a whole and pass protection ability of the backup units will need work throughout the Summer.
Defensively, the interior d-line did a great job of getting consistent push against the run, narrowing gaps, and not giving the Gamecocks' running backs any clear lanes. One guy who really stood out to me as someone who's going to help this side of the ball this coming season is linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., who has the speed to both cut-off perimeter running lanes and chase a ball carrier down through proper pursuit angles. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if he was the team's lead tackler this Fall. One other area where the team will have to get better is pre-snap procedures, as several false start penalties were assessed, along with a couple of ineligible procedure infractions and a delay of game. In the end, the dynamic playing ability of Sellers and early-down defensive prowess from the Garnet team led to an easy win.
You Might Also Like:
- BREAKING: 2025 In-State Safety Damarcus Leach Commits To South Carolina
- ICYMI: 2026 Versatile RB Carsyn Baker Gets Offer Same Day Of Visit To South Carolina
- South Carolina Lands 2025 Four-star WR Brian Rowe
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on X: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!