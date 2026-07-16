2027 Northwest Rankin Baseball Star Commits to Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Despite entering the offseason on a disappointing note after being eliminated in the Hattiesburg Regional for a second consecutive year, the Southern Miss baseball program quickly turned the page and started reloading for 2027 and beyond.

Not only did the Golden Eagles do a great job of retaining top talent from last year's roster while filling gaps through the transfer portal, but they also have a plethora of highly talented freshmen coming in as well. Although Southern Miss is looking as loaded as ever going into 2027, the grind never stops with college baseball recruiting, and head coach Christian Ostrander and his staff are keeping their feet on the gas for the 2028 season as well.

The Golden Eagles secured their 10th consecutive 40-win season in 2026, which is the longest current streak in the nation. | Dalton Trigg

On Wednesday, it was announced that Jack Page, who is a 2027 right-handed pitcher and utility player from Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood, MS, has committed to the Golden Eagles.

The 6-4, 200-pound, All-District prospect has a four-pitch mix on the mound, including a fastball in the 91-93 mph range, a slider in the 78-79 mph range, a curveball in the 76-77 mph range, and a change-up in the 81-83 mph range.

A look at the beautiful sunset at Pete Taylor Park from the 16oz Lounge. | Clark Webster

Although Page has made appearances at the plate and in the outfield, his bread and butter is pitching. It will be interesting to see how he develops throughout his senior year of high school, then builds on that development at Southern Miss soon after.

Coach Oz and pitching coach Gunner Leger are known for getting the most out of their pitchers, as evidenced by all three of the Golden Eagle weekend starters being invited to the USA Baseball College National Team Training Camp this summer, so Page is definitely coming to the right place.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more USM recruiting news as it happens.