2027 USM Baseball Roster: Returning Players, New Additions, Transfer Portal Updates

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – After suffering a heartbreaking ending to an incredible 2026 season, Southern Miss finds itself in a familiar position it has been in since that magical 2009 Omaha season: searching for answers. While 16 teams advanced to the Super Regionals during the final weekend of May, everyone else, including the Golden Eagles, began their offseasons.

With eight graduating seniors, next year's team is projected to look quite different. On a positive note, though, with Southern Miss' strong culture and national brand, the program will be able to attract some of the best players within the transfer portal to accompany a loaded freshman class that's coming to Hattiesburg as well.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, June 1 and will close on Wednesday, July 1. Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI will be keeping an eye on all USM baseball roster moves that happen this summer. In the meantime, here's what the current 2027 Golden Eagles' roster is looking like by each position group.

Catchers

@SouthernMissBSB

RETURNING:

Tucker Stockman (R-Sr.) – .239 BA, 7 HRs, 33 RBIs, 58 GP and 52 GS, 13 CSB - '26 Season Stats

Lawson Odom (Sr.) – .125 BA, 1 HR, 6 RBIs, 27 GP and 17 GS, 5 CSB - '26 Season Stats

Cade Adams (R-Fr.) – Redshirted '26 Season

ADDITION(S):

Shaun Cover (Fr.) – .500 BA, .642 OBP, 8 HRs, 31 RBIs – '26 Conway HS (Conway, AR) Season Stats. Arkansas Class 6A All-State Honors. Named the '26 Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year.

Infielders

@SouthernMissBSB

RETURNING:

Seth Smith (Sr.) – .316 BA, 5 HRs, 28 RBIs, 59 GP and 56 GS - '26 Season Stats

Drey Barrett (Jr.) – .298 BA, 9 HRs, 41 RBIs, 60 GP and 59 GS - '26 Season Stats

Ty Long (Jr.) – .212 BA, 1 HR, 7 RBIs, 39 GP and 20 GS - '26 Season Stats

Gray Eubanks (So.) – .218 BA, 5 RBIs, 23 GP and 15 GS - '26 Season Stats

Jace Norton (R-Jr.) – .000 BA, 1 BB, 3 GP and 1 GS - '26 Season Stats

Braden Maranto (R-Fr.) – Redshirted '26 Season

ADDITION(S):

Jackson Meehan (Fr.) – .347 BA, 5 HRs, 22 RBIs, 9 2Bs – '26 Northwest Rankin HS (Brandon, MS) Season Stats. Second-Team Capital Sports All-Metro Jackson Honors

Gavin Smith (Fr.) – .422 BA, 5 HRs, 40 RBIs, 25 Rs – '26 Vestavia Hills HS (Vestavia Hills, AL) Season Stats. MVP of North-South All-Star Baseball Classic and Second-Team All-State Honors

Justin Word (Fr.) – .250 BA, .481 OBP, 3 HRs, 27 RBIs - '26 Jackson Academy (Jackson, MS) Season Stats. Capitol Sports First-Team All-Metro Jackson Honors

SUBTRACTION(S):

Matthew Russo (Graduate) – .318 BA, 11 HRs, 56 RBIs, 61 GP and 61 GS - '26 Season Stats

Kyle Morrison (Graduate) – .308 BA, 17 HRs, 48 RBIs, 61 GP and 61 GS - '26 Season Stats

Outfielders

Josh House

RETURNING:

Davis Gillespie (R-Sr.) – .322 BA, 15 HRs, 53 RBIs, 61 GP and 61 GS - '26 Season Stats

William Tonsmeire (So.) – .083 BA, .267 OBP, 5 BBs, 20 GP and 5 GS - '26 Season Stats

ADDITION(S):

Henry Abt (Fr.) – .400 BA, 3 HRs, 32 RBIs, 14 SBs - '26 Hartfield Academy (Jackson, MS) Season Stats. Class 6A MAIS All-State Honors

Trey Barnes (Fr.) – .404 BA, 4 HRs, 30 RBIs, 20 SBs - '26 Petal HS (Petal, MS) Season Stats. Mississippi Association of Coaches and Capital Sports First-Team All-State Honors

SUBTRACTION(S):

Ben Higdon (Graduate) – .299 BA, 5 HRs, 42 RBIs, 59 GP and 58 GS - '26 Season Stats

Joey Urban (Graduate) – .320 BA, 15 HRs, 55 RBIs, 61 GP and 61 GS - '26 Season Stats

Caleb Stelly (Graduate) – .174 BA, .293 OBP, 3 RBIs, 59 GP and 58 GS - '26 Season Stats

Left-Handed Pitchers

Dalton Trigg

RETURNING:

Grayden Harris (Jr.) – 4.02 ERA, 87.1 IP, 107 SOs, 17 GP and 17 GS - '26 Season Stats

Bruce Littleton (So.) – 5.06 ERA, 10.2 IP, 17 SOs, 13

Jackson Parker (R-Jr.) – 0.00 ERA, 0.0 IP, 1 GP - '26 Season Stats

Chase Adams (R-Sr.) – No Appearances in '26 Season

Cooper Waddle (R-Fr.) – Redshirted '26 Season

Andrew Visconti (R-Fr.) – Redshirted '26 Season

ADDITION(S):

Logan Buckley (Fr.) – 1.34 ERA, 62.2 IP, 119 SOs, 13 GP and 13 GS – '26 Columbia Academy (Columbia, MS) Season Stats. MAIS Class 5A All-State Honors

SUBTRACTION(S):

Kros Sivley (Graduate) – 4.12 ERA, 59.0 IP, 57 SOs, 27 GP and 2 GS - '26 Season Stats

Brooks Willoughby (Transfer Out) – 27.00 ERA, 0.2 IP, 3 GP - '26 Season Stats

Right-Handed Pitchers

Josh House

RETURNING:

Camden Clark (Jr.) – 2.93 ERA, 55.1 IP, 81 SOs, 23 GP and 7 GS - '26 Season Stats

Camden Sunstrom (Jr.) – 3.10 ERA, 78.1 IP, 80 SOs, 20 GP and 10 GS - '26 Season Stats

Josh Och (Sr.) – 4.34 ERA, 37.1 IP, 51 SOs, 27 GP - '26 Season Stats

Thomas Crabtree (Sr.) – 6.75 ERA, 32.0 IP, 46 SOs, 18 GP and 7 GS - '26 Season Stats

Teague Broadhead (R-So.) – 3.48 ERA, 14.0 IP, 10 SOs, 14 GP - '26 Season Stats

McCarty English (R-Jr.) – 4.78 ERA, 26.1 IP, 22 SOs, 12 GP and 7 GS - '26 Season Stats

Dylan Causey (So.) – 4.70 ERA, 7.2 IP, 4 SOs, 10 GP and 3 GS - '26 Season Stats

KL Farr (So.) – 3.68 ERA, 7.1 IP, 9 SOs, 9 GP - '26 Season Stats

Sam Mitchell (So.) – 5.40 ERA, 5.0 IP, 6 SOs, 7 GP - '26 Season Stats

Drake Meeks (R-Jr.) – 7.94 ERA, 5.2 IP, 8 SOs, 7 GP and 1 GS - '26 Season Stats

Logan Pratt (R-So.) – 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 4 SOs, 6 GP - '26 Season Stats

Cole Richardson (Jr.) – 6.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 11 SOs, 9 GP and 1 GS - '26 Season Stats

Micah Wascom (R-So.) – Redshirted '26 Season

Cade Durbin (R-Fr.) – Redshirted '26 Season

ADDITION(S):

Taylor Latham (Fr.) – 2.32 ERA, 57.1 IP, 75 SOs, 12 GP and 12 GS - '25 Hartfield Academy (Flowood, MS) Season Stats. Class 6A MAIS All-State Honors

Alex Richardson (Fr.) – 1.44 ERA, 58.1 IP, 101 SOs, 1.06 WHIP - '26 Belle Chasse HS (New Orleans, LA) Season Stats. All-New Orleans Metro Honors

Bankston Walters (Fr.) – 1.64 ERA, 81.1 IP, 125 SOs, 11-1 Record - '26 Presbyterian Christian School (Hattiesburg, MS) Season Stats. Pine Belt News Pitcher of the Year

SUBTRACTION(S):

Colby Allen (Graduate) – 3.05 ERA, 73.2 IP, 90 SOs, 24 GP and 5 GS - '26 Season Stats

JW Armistead (Graduate) – 3.48 ERA, 20.2 IP, 20 SOs, 27 GP - '26 Season Stats

Camden Rodgers (Transfer Out) – Redshirted '26 Season

Jake Neely (Transfer Out) – 54.00 ERA, 0.1 IP, 1 GP - '26 Season Stats

Things can change, so stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI for updates throughout the baseball offseason. Any new additions or subtractions to the 2027 roster will be updated accordingly here.