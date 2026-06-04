2027 USM Baseball Roster: Returning Players, New Additions, Transfer Portal Updates
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – After suffering a heartbreaking ending to an incredible 2026 season, Southern Miss finds itself in a familiar position it has been in since that magical 2009 Omaha season: searching for answers. While 16 teams advanced to the Super Regionals during the final weekend of May, everyone else, including the Golden Eagles, began their offseasons.
With eight graduating seniors, next year's team is projected to look quite different. On a positive note, though, with Southern Miss' strong culture and national brand, the program will be able to attract some of the best players within the transfer portal to accompany a loaded freshman class that's coming to Hattiesburg as well.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, June 1 and will close on Wednesday, July 1. Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI will be keeping an eye on all USM baseball roster moves that happen this summer. In the meantime, here's what the current 2027 Golden Eagles' roster is looking like by each position group.
Catchers
RETURNING:
Tucker Stockman (R-Sr.) – .239 BA, 7 HRs, 33 RBIs, 58 GP and 52 GS, 13 CSB - '26 Season Stats
Lawson Odom (Sr.) – .125 BA, 1 HR, 6 RBIs, 27 GP and 17 GS, 5 CSB - '26 Season Stats
Cade Adams (R-Fr.) – Redshirted '26 Season
ADDITION(S):
Shaun Cover (Fr.) – .500 BA, .642 OBP, 8 HRs, 31 RBIs – '26 Conway HS (Conway, AR) Season Stats. Arkansas Class 6A All-State Honors. Named the '26 Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year.
Infielders
RETURNING:
Seth Smith (Sr.) – .316 BA, 5 HRs, 28 RBIs, 59 GP and 56 GS - '26 Season Stats
Drey Barrett (Jr.) – .298 BA, 9 HRs, 41 RBIs, 60 GP and 59 GS - '26 Season Stats
Ty Long (Jr.) – .212 BA, 1 HR, 7 RBIs, 39 GP and 20 GS - '26 Season Stats
Gray Eubanks (So.) – .218 BA, 5 RBIs, 23 GP and 15 GS - '26 Season Stats
Jace Norton (R-Jr.) – .000 BA, 1 BB, 3 GP and 1 GS - '26 Season Stats
Braden Maranto (R-Fr.) – Redshirted '26 Season
ADDITION(S):
Jackson Meehan (Fr.) – .347 BA, 5 HRs, 22 RBIs, 9 2Bs – '26 Northwest Rankin HS (Brandon, MS) Season Stats. Second-Team Capital Sports All-Metro Jackson Honors
Gavin Smith (Fr.) – .422 BA, 5 HRs, 40 RBIs, 25 Rs – '26 Vestavia Hills HS (Vestavia Hills, AL) Season Stats. MVP of North-South All-Star Baseball Classic and Second-Team All-State Honors
Justin Word (Fr.) – .250 BA, .481 OBP, 3 HRs, 27 RBIs - '26 Jackson Academy (Jackson, MS) Season Stats. Capitol Sports First-Team All-Metro Jackson Honors
SUBTRACTION(S):
Matthew Russo (Graduate) – .318 BA, 11 HRs, 56 RBIs, 61 GP and 61 GS - '26 Season Stats
Kyle Morrison (Graduate) – .308 BA, 17 HRs, 48 RBIs, 61 GP and 61 GS - '26 Season Stats
Outfielders
RETURNING:
Davis Gillespie (R-Sr.) – .322 BA, 15 HRs, 53 RBIs, 61 GP and 61 GS - '26 Season Stats
William Tonsmeire (So.) – .083 BA, .267 OBP, 5 BBs, 20 GP and 5 GS - '26 Season Stats
ADDITION(S):
Henry Abt (Fr.) – .400 BA, 3 HRs, 32 RBIs, 14 SBs - '26 Hartfield Academy (Jackson, MS) Season Stats. Class 6A MAIS All-State Honors
Trey Barnes (Fr.) – .404 BA, 4 HRs, 30 RBIs, 20 SBs - '26 Petal HS (Petal, MS) Season Stats. Mississippi Association of Coaches and Capital Sports First-Team All-State Honors
SUBTRACTION(S):
Ben Higdon (Graduate) – .299 BA, 5 HRs, 42 RBIs, 59 GP and 58 GS - '26 Season Stats
Joey Urban (Graduate) – .320 BA, 15 HRs, 55 RBIs, 61 GP and 61 GS - '26 Season Stats
Caleb Stelly (Graduate) – .174 BA, .293 OBP, 3 RBIs, 59 GP and 58 GS - '26 Season Stats
Left-Handed Pitchers
RETURNING:
Grayden Harris (Jr.) – 4.02 ERA, 87.1 IP, 107 SOs, 17 GP and 17 GS - '26 Season Stats
Bruce Littleton (So.) – 5.06 ERA, 10.2 IP, 17 SOs, 13
Jackson Parker (R-Jr.) – 0.00 ERA, 0.0 IP, 1 GP - '26 Season Stats
Chase Adams (R-Sr.) – No Appearances in '26 Season
Cooper Waddle (R-Fr.) – Redshirted '26 Season
Andrew Visconti (R-Fr.) – Redshirted '26 Season
ADDITION(S):
Logan Buckley (Fr.) – 1.34 ERA, 62.2 IP, 119 SOs, 13 GP and 13 GS – '26 Columbia Academy (Columbia, MS) Season Stats. MAIS Class 5A All-State Honors
SUBTRACTION(S):
Kros Sivley (Graduate) – 4.12 ERA, 59.0 IP, 57 SOs, 27 GP and 2 GS - '26 Season Stats
Brooks Willoughby (Transfer Out) – 27.00 ERA, 0.2 IP, 3 GP - '26 Season Stats
Right-Handed Pitchers
RETURNING:
Camden Clark (Jr.) – 2.93 ERA, 55.1 IP, 81 SOs, 23 GP and 7 GS - '26 Season Stats
Camden Sunstrom (Jr.) – 3.10 ERA, 78.1 IP, 80 SOs, 20 GP and 10 GS - '26 Season Stats
Josh Och (Sr.) – 4.34 ERA, 37.1 IP, 51 SOs, 27 GP - '26 Season Stats
Thomas Crabtree (Sr.) – 6.75 ERA, 32.0 IP, 46 SOs, 18 GP and 7 GS - '26 Season Stats
Teague Broadhead (R-So.) – 3.48 ERA, 14.0 IP, 10 SOs, 14 GP - '26 Season Stats
McCarty English (R-Jr.) – 4.78 ERA, 26.1 IP, 22 SOs, 12 GP and 7 GS - '26 Season Stats
Dylan Causey (So.) – 4.70 ERA, 7.2 IP, 4 SOs, 10 GP and 3 GS - '26 Season Stats
KL Farr (So.) – 3.68 ERA, 7.1 IP, 9 SOs, 9 GP - '26 Season Stats
Sam Mitchell (So.) – 5.40 ERA, 5.0 IP, 6 SOs, 7 GP - '26 Season Stats
Drake Meeks (R-Jr.) – 7.94 ERA, 5.2 IP, 8 SOs, 7 GP and 1 GS - '26 Season Stats
Logan Pratt (R-So.) – 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 4 SOs, 6 GP - '26 Season Stats
Cole Richardson (Jr.) – 6.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 11 SOs, 9 GP and 1 GS - '26 Season Stats
Micah Wascom (R-So.) – Redshirted '26 Season
Cade Durbin (R-Fr.) – Redshirted '26 Season
ADDITION(S):
Taylor Latham (Fr.) – 2.32 ERA, 57.1 IP, 75 SOs, 12 GP and 12 GS - '25 Hartfield Academy (Flowood, MS) Season Stats. Class 6A MAIS All-State Honors
Alex Richardson (Fr.) – 1.44 ERA, 58.1 IP, 101 SOs, 1.06 WHIP - '26 Belle Chasse HS (New Orleans, LA) Season Stats. All-New Orleans Metro Honors
Bankston Walters (Fr.) – 1.64 ERA, 81.1 IP, 125 SOs, 11-1 Record - '26 Presbyterian Christian School (Hattiesburg, MS) Season Stats. Pine Belt News Pitcher of the Year
SUBTRACTION(S):
Colby Allen (Graduate) – 3.05 ERA, 73.2 IP, 90 SOs, 24 GP and 5 GS - '26 Season Stats
JW Armistead (Graduate) – 3.48 ERA, 20.2 IP, 20 SOs, 27 GP - '26 Season Stats
Camden Rodgers (Transfer Out) – Redshirted '26 Season
Jake Neely (Transfer Out) – 54.00 ERA, 0.1 IP, 1 GP - '26 Season Stats
Things can change, so stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI for updates throughout the baseball offseason. Any new additions or subtractions to the 2027 roster will be updated accordingly here.
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Sport Management Undergraduate at the University of Southern Mississippi. Writer covering Southern Miss athletics for Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI.Follow LanehartCharlie