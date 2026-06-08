Southern Miss Baseball Lands Commitment from Standout JUCO Ace

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Although the Southern Miss baseball season ended after just two games in this year's Hattiesburg Regional, the future remains as bright as ever for the Golden Eagles. Not only does Southern Miss have one of the best recruiting classes it's ever had coming in for the 2027 season, but it also has several key contributors from the 2026 campaign returning as well. You can keep up with all of the USM baseball roster moves, including transfer portal updates, with our Southern Miss 2027 Roster Tracker.

One of the latest USM roster moves is the addition of Pearl River Community College right-handed pitcher Drew Harrison. In 17 starts for PRCC, Harrison had an 11-1 record with a 3.53 ERA and 96 strikeouts to just 33 walks. He helped PRCC win the NJCAA Division II national championship.

Harrison's pitch arsenal includes a fastball in the 91-95 mph range, a sweeping slider in the 79-83 mph range, a changeup in the 83-87 mph range (with kick-change 800-900 rpm) and a curveball in the 76-79 mph range.

The Madison, MS native was initially committed to Jacksonville State, but due to Jacksonville State's head coach Steve Bieser leaving to assume the same position at Grand Canyon, Harrison decommitted, reopened his recruitment, and ultimately found his new home in Hattiesburg.

Given how much of a pitching guru Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander has been over the years, Golden Eagle fans should be excited about Harrison's potential over the next few years. The last PRCC ace that USM brought in was Camden Clark, who started the 2026 season as the team's closer and worked his way into a full-time starting role.

With the entire USM starting pitching rotation of Clark, Grayden Harris, and Camden Sunstrom returning, adding Harrison into the mix will only enhance the quality of Coach Oz's pitching staff next season.