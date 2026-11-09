5 Big Things to Know as Southern Miss Looks to Keep Bowl Eligibility Alive at LaTech

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – After Thursday night's loss to James Madison, the math is easy now. The Golden Eagles have to win their final three games to reach six wins and become bowl eligible. One more loss, and the postseason conversation is over. That stretch begins Saturday in Ruston, La., against a Louisiana Tech team that has yet to lose in Sun Belt play.

If Monday's press conferences were any indication, though, the Golden Eagles aren't flinching. That shouldn't surprise anyone who has watched this group handle adversity all season long. Head coach Anderson, offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo, defensive coordinator Joe Bolden and starting quarterback John White all struck a similar tone. They were honest about what went wrong against JMU and that this rebuild is about more than what this November holds.

With that being said, here are five big things to know as Southern Miss looks to keep its bowl hopes alive at Louisiana Tech this weekend.

John White's First Full Week as Starting QB

Southern Miss QB John White vs. JMU. | Josh House

White's first career start came on a short week, which made what he did against James Madison, despite the loss, even more impressive. Now, the redshirt-sophomore quarterback gets a full week of preparation as the guy, and Anderson doesn't want him to change a thing.

"I just need him to be the same guy. That's why I was comfortable putting him out there," Anderson said during his Monday press conference. "He's prepared every week like he was the starter, and that's, I think, why it didn't really matter that it was a short week. ... He's a competitor. You can see that in him. ... We needed that spark. There's a competitive spark to him that, for whatever reason, we were lacking."

The biggest thing Cefalo saw on film was White's knack for keeping plays alive without giving up on them downfield. The best example was a throw on the run to Mario Sanders down the sideline after White was flushed off his first read.

"What I like about John is he extends, but he keeps his eyes down the field," Cefalo said. "He's not just tucking it to run right away. He will do that, but he's still looking to create and get the ball pushed down the field. So that play right there turned into recess, and those kids executed great, and they were just playing ball."

Southern Miss redshirt sophomore quarterback John White (14) scrambles for extra yardage during the Golden Eagles’ matchup against James Madison at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. White recently earned the starting quarterback job for Southern Miss. | Josh House

The area that needs cleaning up is timing with the receivers, which was mentioned by Anderson, Cefalo and White himself. A few times against JMU, White and his receivers saw different things on choice routes, and Anderson admitted that "could turn into turnovers real quickly" if it isn't fixed. White knows how he and his guys can improve on that going forward.

"The ones that we weren't on the same page [on] are the ones where they can do two or three different things, depending on what the defense gives us," White said. "That comes with reps, going against the scout team, going against the defense, and really just dialing in us being on the same page, me and the receivers."

Those reps are exactly what a full week provides and should be valuable as the Golden Eagles prep for Louisiana Tech. Instead of one day of full-speed work, White and the offense will get Tuesday and Wednesday at full speed before Thursday's walkthrough.

"I think that'll really benefit us on Saturday," White said.

Run Game Faces Another Strong Defensive Front

Southern Miss redshirt junior running back Steven Robinson (14) braces for contact as James Madison safety Terrence Jones (25) closes in during the Golden Eagles’ matchup against the Dukes at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Josh House

For most of the season, and especially during its only two-game win streak, Southern Miss has been able to lean on its rushing attack. James Madison took that away, and both Anderson and Cefalo explained why. It was more about bodies, not scheme.

"They're really, really well built up front, and they've done a great job recruiting and developing," Anderson said. "On their ones and twos, you didn't see a big drop-off, and it wasn't schematic. We were running a lot of the same stuff. Just physically being able to move bodies consistently [and] win in one-on-one areas, it was just a struggle."

Once the Golden Eagles fell behind in the second half, the run game was pretty much off the table, and they were forced to throw more than they wanted to. Cefalo pointed out that when the offense found some tempo on longer drives, it was able to pop a few runs, which was at least one good sign.

Southern Miss redshirt junior running back Steven Robinson (14) fights through a crowd of James Madison defenders to score a touchdown during the Golden Eagles’ matchup against the Dukes at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Josh House

JMU has arguably the best defense in the Sun Belt, but things won't get much easier for the Golden Eagles' offense this week. Cefalo called Louisiana Tech's defense experienced, physical and opportunistic, and he says technique alone won't be enough.

"They play physical. They're violent. They create turnovers," Cefalo said. "So we're all going to watch the same film this week, and our players are going to see it, and they're going to know that they're not only going to have to play with great technique, but they're going to have to bring a bad attitude with them, too, because Louisiana Tech's certainly going to do so."

One thing the Southern Miss offense can carry over from Thursday is that it didn't turn the ball over against JMU. Against a Bulldogs defense that thrives on takeaways, protecting the football could go a long way toward keeping the ground game an option deep into the second half.

Eagles Still Have Some Growing Up to Do

James Madison running back Jackson McCarter (21) breaks into open space on his way to a touchdown, leaving Southern Miss defenders behind during the Dukes’ matchup against the Golden Eagles at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Josh House

Through two quarters Thursday, Southern Miss looked like a team ready to pull off a statement win. The guys played fast, physical and even took a lead into the final minute of the first half.

Then everything took a turn for the worse. A late JMU drive with less than one minute on the clock ended in a field goal before halftime. Then, the Dukes marched right down the field to open the third quarter and scored again. The Golden Eagles never got their footing back, and Anderson didn't sugarcoat what he saw from there.

"I told the team our immaturity really showed," Anderson said. "We got frustrated, and we played even worse down the stretch as our frustration made it to the field. ... It felt like we responded with frustration and disappointment during the game, and it just spiraled late. We've got to learn from that and obviously grow up."

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Southern Miss senior tight end Jeremiah Beck Jr. (88) reaches for a pass while being held by James Madison junior edge rusher Turner Schmidt (98), resulting in a pass interference penalty during the Golden Eagles’ matchup against the Dukes at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Josh House

Bolden saw the same thing from the defensive side: "I think you saw two different teams."

The field goal before the half, in particular, stuck with him. A high hit on the quarterback gave JMU free yardage on a penalty, a couple of check-downs did the rest, and the Dukes carried that momentum straight into what Bolden called "essentially a scripted drive" coming out of the locker room.

"Our guys kind of were like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa,'" Bolden said. "We needed to respond after that, and we didn't."

Louisiana Tech isn't the kind of team you can afford to give any extra help to, and Joe Aillet Stadium isn't an easy place to play from behind either. How Southern Miss handles its first real punch on Saturday, whenever it comes, might be the single biggest thing to watch.

Slowing Down a Tough and Physical LaTech Offense

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs tight end Eli Finley (84) catches the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight week, Bolden's defense is preparing for an offense that uses two quarterbacks. He has a personal connection to one of them, too, as he recruited Louisiana Tech's Trey Kukuk out of Capistrano Valley High School in Southern California.

Although the players may be different from JMU's this week, Bolden expects a similar identity.

"Every team in this league is going to have talent at certain positions, and every team is going to have a personality. That personality usually takes on the personality of the head coach or that coordinator," Bolden said. "They want to beat you. They're tough, and they're physical, and they want to run the ball, and they're going to check your oil."

No doubt about it, the back end of Southern Miss' defense needs to be sharper this week. The Golden Eagles gave up two explosive passes in the first half against JMU, and Bolden said that just "can't happen." Still, he likes how his secondary has grown over the course of the season, and he credited cornerback Champ Lewis's confidence as a big part of it.

Joe Bolden, Southern Miss | Josh House

"Champ specifically is one of the most confident guys I've known," Bolden said. "... Sometimes as a DB, if you let those things creep up on you and you can't play the next play, I think that affects that confidence a little bit. But all in all, I'm pleased with their development through the year."

When asked about the stakes, given that a loss this weekend eliminates the Golden Eagles from being bowl eligible, Bolden gave an answer that sums up how he wants his defense to approach every snap the rest of the way.

"If it ain't fourth-and-1 and fourth-and-inches every day when you walk in this building, when you're going to play defense, then you have the wrong mindset," Bolden said. "... To me, it's backs against the wall all the time. You're in a corner, and you can go down swinging, or you can go down not by your doing."

Bowl Math, and LaTech as the Blueprint

Southern Miss HC Blake Anderson looks on from the sideline during a game against Arkansas State earlier this season. | Josh House

Everybody in the building knows what three straight wins would mean for this program. Anderson admitted the team is well aware of the math, even if it isn't a constant topic of conversation. It would mean a lot to him to take this particular group to a bowl game, but the progress of this year's team from fall camp to now won't be diminished if it doesn't happen.

"Would it be cool to take this team to a bowl game? Absolutely. Man, we'd celebrate like the Super Bowl," Anderson said. "... But I don't want to wrap it all up [in that]. If we don't get bowl eligible, it doesn't mean this team failed. ... Have we grown? Yes. Are we better now than we were at the beginning? Yes. Are we building this thing to have something to carry into next year? Yes."

Interestingly, this week's opponent is the model Anderson wants to follow, given its roster retention.

"That's why Louisiana Tech is really good right now," Anderson said. "They retained a tremendous amount of that roster, and Sonny [Cumbie's] done a great job developing guys that stayed, and that's who his best players are. We need to take a very similar approach."

White might be the best example Southern Miss has of that approach. He committed to the Golden Eagles before his junior season of high school, sat behind Braylon Braxton and Landry Lyddy last year, opened this season third on the depth chart, and still never left. Now, he's already working on his teammates in hopes of getting them to do the same and build something special in Hattiesburg.

Southern Miss QB John White and his teammates celebrate a second-quarter touchdown against JMU. | Josh House

"I've already started talking with guys that are on our team now that have eligibility left after this year about staying," White said. "... I'm talking with the young guys now and the guys that have one, two, three years left to see it through, to really look at the big picture of things and what we're building here, and really think about staying here and running it back next year."

When asked why he was so set on sticking it out at Southern Miss, White spoke about the community and his desire to be the guy who spearheads this program, doing something special in the next few years.

"The fans, the community, the people just around the building, not just on the football team, they've been waiting a long time for a good football team," White said. "Before I leave here, I want to see that stadium packed out, and I want us to have a great football team."

That's the long game, but the short game starts Saturday in Ruston, where a win would keep the bowl dream alive for at least another week. Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech kick off at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Joe Aillet Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more coverage of the Golden Eagles as they look to finish out the 2026 season on a high note.