HATTIESBURG, Miss. – By the time Jaylon Ruffin's official visit to Southern Miss wrapped up, he already knew where he stood with Blake Anderson and the rest of the coaching staff.

Earlier this week, the Hinds Community College quarterback, widely considered one of the best, if not the best junior college signal-callers in the nation, committed to the Golden Eagles, giving Southern Miss one of the biggest recruiting wins of Anderson's first year on the job.

The Starkville native is coming off one of the finest seasons a quarterback has ever put together at Hinds, completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 2,869 yards with 31 touchdowns and just six interceptions while leading the Eagles to a 7-4 record and a spot in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) championship game.

There's something special about a Mississippi kid choosing to stay home and wear the black and gold, especially one with the kind of résumé Ruffin brings with him. He will have to come in and earn playing time like everyone else next spring and fall, but it's easy to see why the Golden Eagles' coaches wanted him so badly.

Ruffin took some time to speak with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI this week. Here's what he had to say, and why we believe Southern Miss landed a good one.

'The System Fits Me': Inside Ruffin's Decision

Scenes from Southern Miss' home opener against Alcorn State on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at The Rock. | Josh House

For Ruffin, the decision to choose Southern Miss came down to two things: feeling wanted, and feeling like he could do what he does best in Hattiesburg.

"The coaches made me feel like I was wanted on my official visit, and the system fits me," Ruffin tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "I believe I can truly [thrive] in the system."

When asked about his conversations with Anderson, Ruffin said the first-year Southern Miss coach didn't waste any time telling him how he fits into the plan.

"The conversation with Coach Anderson is like, 'I think you [could be] the missing piece we need in this offense, and your passing and running abilities can win us a lot of games,'" Ruffin said.

Ruffin clearly took that to heart and is ready to get to work in Hattiesburg.

A Record-Setting Sophomore Season at Hinds

Hinds CC quarterback Jaylon Ruffin. | Hinds CC Athletics

Ruffin's sophomore campaign in Raymond proved how capable he is when it comes to running an offense.

This season, Ruffin completed 225 of 338 passes for 2,869 yards with 31 touchdowns and six interceptions, helping Hinds rattle off a seven-game winning streak after a 2-2 start.

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His signature moment came Oct. 22 at No. 5 Mississippi Gulf Coast in a game the Eagles needed to punch their ticket to the MACCC title game. Trailing by 21 points in the second half, Ruffin put the team on his back, completing 29 of 37 passes for a school-record 456 yards and four touchdowns while also running for a team-high 136 yards and two more scores in a 49-42 comeback win. His 456 passing yards broke the previous Hinds single-game record of 421 set by BeSean McCray in 2020, and the performance earned him MACCC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

That was far from an outlier, too. Against East Central, Ruffin completed 27 of 33 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns while adding 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries in a 52-28 win. In a 38-13 homecoming rout of Copiah-Lincoln, he went 16-of-24 for 216 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers, and he scored on a 15-yard run for good measure.

Even in Hinds' 33-29 loss to Northwest Mississippi in the MACCC and NJCAA Region 23 championship on Nov. 7 in Senatobia, Ruffin nearly willed the Eagles all the way back, throwing touchdown passes on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter to cut a 26-7 deficit to 26-21. Hinds' final shot ended on fourth down at the Northwest 16-yard line when Ruffin lost his footing after his cleat gave way, an unfortunate ending to an otherwise brilliant season.

'A Legit Dual-Threat Quarterback'

Hinds CC quarterback Jaylon Ruffin. | Hinds CC Athletics

Having a true dual-threat quarterback in today's game can be crucial to a team's success. Southern Miss knows this well, as it struggled to defend against a handful of those types of quarterbacks this season. That's the kind of quarterback the Golden Eagles are getting in Ruffin.

"I would describe myself as a legit dual-threat quarterback who isn't scared to sit in the pocket, but will take off and run [when needed]," Ruffin said. "I feel that my toughness, dawg mentality, playmaking abilities, hard work [and] dedication separate me from a lot of quarterbacks."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Starkville High School product has been doing this since the day he stepped on campus at Hinds. As a freshman in 2025, Ruffin started all nine games, throwing for 1,995 yards and accounting for 17 total touchdowns, seven of which came on the ground. That included a 79-yard touchdown run at Jones College that showed off just how dangerous he can be in the open field.

That freshman season earned him All-MACCC South First Team, NJCAA All-Region 23 and NJCAA All-America honors. This fall, he racked up 581 rushing yards with five touchdowns on the ground while taking a massive step forward as a passer, which is exactly the kind of growth you want to see from a quarterback with two different ways to beat a defense.

Setting the Bar High in Hattiesburg

A view of the back of the scoreboard at The Rock from the Southern Miss football practice fields. | Josh Hous

Ruffin isn't coming to Hattiesburg just to be part of the quarterback room. He's coming with big goals, and he wants the guys around him to share his confidence.

"I'm setting high expectations for myself, and I hope to bring my willingness to win and my leadership skills to this team to help win a lot of games," Ruffin said. "I'm very confident in my abilities. I just need the other guys to feel the same way about themselves, and we're gonna do great things."

As the Golden Eagles look ahead to the future of their quarterback room, which we'd assume will still include John White, who will be entering his redshirt junior year in 2027, Ruffin figures to be right in the middle of what should be one of the most-watched position battles of the offseason.

He'll still have to earn it, of course, but he arrives with the production, the accolades and, by his own account, the head coach's belief that he can be the piece that ties Anderson's offense together.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Southern Miss football and recruiting coverage.