HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Southern Miss women's basketball continued its unbeaten run at Reed Green Coliseum Wednesday night with an 83-64 victory over McNeese, setting up an important Sunday afternoon matchup against undefeated Mississippi State.

Before we dig into that big in-state matchup, though, here's a look at how the Lady Eagles improved to 5-1 on Wednesday.

Lady Eagles Stay Hot at Home

Southern Miss guard Chrysta Narcisse (3) celebrates with teammates during the Lady Eagles' 70-54 victory over Jacksonville State at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Josh House

The Lady Eagles took control early against McNeese, using a 12-1 first-quarter run to build a 22-10 advantage before entering halftime with a 44-31 lead.

Southern Miss continued its defensive pressure in the second half, holding McNeese to just two points over the opening four minutes of the third quarter. The Lady Eagles extended their lead to 23 points before closing out the 19-point victory.

Six Lady Eagles finished in double figures, led by Hayleigh Breland with 16 points and six assists. Mariah Clayton added 15 points and nine rebounds, while Jada Gay and Meloney Thames contributed 12 points each. Whitney Hart and Kylie Marshall finished with 11 points apiece.

Southern Miss guard Chrysta Narcisse (3) celebrates with teammates during the Lady Eagles' 70-54 victory over Jacksonville State at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Josh House

Southern Miss shot 52.5 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.

"That was huge for us," Southern Miss head coach Missy Bilderback told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "We've been so consistent this year with defending and rebounding that we've had to win some games where we haven't shot it well. For us to be able to come out and see some of those shots go in and to have multiple people making plays, that was really, really encouraging and really good for our players to see."

Mississippi State Brings an Unbeaten Record to Hattiesburg

Mississippi State Head Coach Sam Purcell during the game between the Alabama State Hornets and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, MS. | Hallie Walker

The Lady Eagles now turn their attention to another SEC opponent as Mississippi State visits Hattiesburg on Sunday afternoon.

Mississippi State enters the matchup undefeated at 5-0, winning every game by at least 22 points. The Lady Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 439-255, averaging 87.8 points per game while allowing just 51.0. Mississippi State's defense has been particularly effective, forcing nearly 30 turnovers and averaging more than 18 steals per game.

"They live by their defense. They're very long and athletic, and they defend at a high level," Bilderback said. "We know they're going to be aggressive in the full court and the half court. Having a mindset where we're not on our heels and we're being the aggressor against that pressure is going to be really important."

Mississippi State Guard Reese Beaty (#1), Mississippi State Guard Andrea Flores (#20), Mississippi State Guard/Forward Macie Phifer (#14) during the game between the Alabama State Hornets and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, MS. | Hallie Walker

Rebounding will also play a significant role, with Mississippi State averaging nearly 50 rebounds per game.

"I've been really pleased with the way we've attacked and pursued rebounds this season," Bilderback said. "Rebounding and limiting turnovers are going to be huge. Whoever wins those battles is probably going to win the basketball game."

Southern Miss Looks to Build on Early-Season Success

Southern Miss guard Hayleigh Breland (7) rises for a contested jump shot during the Lady Eagles' 70-54 victory over Jacksonville State at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Josh House

Southern Miss enters Sunday's matchup at 5-1, including a perfect 5-0 record at Reed Green Coliseum. The Lady Eagles have won four consecutive games since falling 56-48 to Auburn on the road earlier this season.

Through six games, Southern Miss is averaging 72.3 points per game while allowing 58.0, giving the Lady Eagles an average scoring margin of 14.3 points.

Bilderback believes the Auburn experience demonstrated her team's ability to compete against SEC competition.

"One thing that I was really excited about is it was clear that our players, the moment wasn't too big at Auburn. We weren't going to back down in any way," Bilderback said. "One thing I've learned about this team is that whoever's in front of us, we're going to give great effort and really compete and give everything we have."

Southern Miss center Whitney Hart (35) looks toward the basket while working through Jacksonville State defenders during the Lady Eagles' 70-54 victory at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Josh House

While acknowledging the challenge Mississippi State presents, Bilderback sees Sunday's matchup as another opportunity for her team to grow.

"I feel this is one of Mississippi State's better teams they've had in quite a while," Bilderback said. "But the good news is we have them at home. And the better news is our kids aren't backing down, so I can promise that."

Another Opportunity to Measure the Program

Southern Miss guard Chrysta Narcisse (3) celebrates with teammate Hayleigh Breland (7) during the Lady Eagles' 70-54 victory over Jacksonville State at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Josh House

Sunday's matchup provides Southern Miss an opportunity to defend its home court against an undefeated SEC opponent while continuing to measure the program's progress. The Lady Eagles aren't simply trying to compete with Mississippi State. Bilderback and Co. want to find a way to add a signature win to their resume that will likely age well come March.

"There won't be an approach to a moral victory in any of that. Our players are excited to compete, and our mindset is to find a way to win this game on Sunday," Bilderback said. "How big of a win would that be for our program? That would be an incredible win."

Southern Miss head coach Missy Bilderback continues to build momentum in her second season, guiding the Lady Eagles through a strong start as they look to establish themselves among the Sun Belt Conference’s top contenders. | Josh House

Bilderback also emphasized the importance of bringing a marquee women's basketball matchup to Hattiesburg.

"To have a marquee matchup on a Sunday afternoon at Reed Green is an opportunity to celebrate the women's game, basketball in the state of Mississippi and what we're trying to build here at Southern Miss," Bilderback said.

Tipoff between Southern Miss and Mississippi State is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, at Reed Green Coliseum.