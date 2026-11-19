'Being the Aggressor': Southern Miss Women's Basketball Prepares for Undefeated Mississippi State
HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Southern Miss women's basketball continued its unbeaten run at Reed Green Coliseum Wednesday night with an 83-64 victory over McNeese, setting up an important Sunday afternoon matchup against undefeated Mississippi State.
Before we dig into that big in-state matchup, though, here's a look at how the Lady Eagles improved to 5-1 on Wednesday.
Lady Eagles Stay Hot at Home
The Lady Eagles took control early against McNeese, using a 12-1 first-quarter run to build a 22-10 advantage before entering halftime with a 44-31 lead.
Southern Miss continued its defensive pressure in the second half, holding McNeese to just two points over the opening four minutes of the third quarter. The Lady Eagles extended their lead to 23 points before closing out the 19-point victory.
Six Lady Eagles finished in double figures, led by Hayleigh Breland with 16 points and six assists. Mariah Clayton added 15 points and nine rebounds, while Jada Gay and Meloney Thames contributed 12 points each. Whitney Hart and Kylie Marshall finished with 11 points apiece.
Southern Miss shot 52.5 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.
"That was huge for us," Southern Miss head coach Missy Bilderback told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "We've been so consistent this year with defending and rebounding that we've had to win some games where we haven't shot it well. For us to be able to come out and see some of those shots go in and to have multiple people making plays, that was really, really encouraging and really good for our players to see."
Mississippi State Brings an Unbeaten Record to Hattiesburg
The Lady Eagles now turn their attention to another SEC opponent as Mississippi State visits Hattiesburg on Sunday afternoon.
Mississippi State enters the matchup undefeated at 5-0, winning every game by at least 22 points. The Lady Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 439-255, averaging 87.8 points per game while allowing just 51.0. Mississippi State's defense has been particularly effective, forcing nearly 30 turnovers and averaging more than 18 steals per game.
"They live by their defense. They're very long and athletic, and they defend at a high level," Bilderback said. "We know they're going to be aggressive in the full court and the half court. Having a mindset where we're not on our heels and we're being the aggressor against that pressure is going to be really important."
Rebounding will also play a significant role, with Mississippi State averaging nearly 50 rebounds per game.
"I've been really pleased with the way we've attacked and pursued rebounds this season," Bilderback said. "Rebounding and limiting turnovers are going to be huge. Whoever wins those battles is probably going to win the basketball game."
Southern Miss Looks to Build on Early-Season Success
Southern Miss enters Sunday's matchup at 5-1, including a perfect 5-0 record at Reed Green Coliseum. The Lady Eagles have won four consecutive games since falling 56-48 to Auburn on the road earlier this season.
Through six games, Southern Miss is averaging 72.3 points per game while allowing 58.0, giving the Lady Eagles an average scoring margin of 14.3 points.
Bilderback believes the Auburn experience demonstrated her team's ability to compete against SEC competition.
"One thing that I was really excited about is it was clear that our players, the moment wasn't too big at Auburn. We weren't going to back down in any way," Bilderback said. "One thing I've learned about this team is that whoever's in front of us, we're going to give great effort and really compete and give everything we have."
While acknowledging the challenge Mississippi State presents, Bilderback sees Sunday's matchup as another opportunity for her team to grow.
"I feel this is one of Mississippi State's better teams they've had in quite a while," Bilderback said. "But the good news is we have them at home. And the better news is our kids aren't backing down, so I can promise that."
Another Opportunity to Measure the Program
Sunday's matchup provides Southern Miss an opportunity to defend its home court against an undefeated SEC opponent while continuing to measure the program's progress. The Lady Eagles aren't simply trying to compete with Mississippi State. Bilderback and Co. want to find a way to add a signature win to their resume that will likely age well come March.
"There won't be an approach to a moral victory in any of that. Our players are excited to compete, and our mindset is to find a way to win this game on Sunday," Bilderback said. "How big of a win would that be for our program? That would be an incredible win."
Bilderback also emphasized the importance of bringing a marquee women's basketball matchup to Hattiesburg.
"To have a marquee matchup on a Sunday afternoon at Reed Green is an opportunity to celebrate the women's game, basketball in the state of Mississippi and what we're trying to build here at Southern Miss," Bilderback said.
Tipoff between Southern Miss and Mississippi State is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, at Reed Green Coliseum.
Josh House serves as the Youth Minister at Heritage Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He has spent nearly two decades in full-time ministry, helping youth discover and deepen their relationship with Jesus while sharing His love with others. In his spare time, he also covers high school sports, community events, and Southern Miss athletics through photography and writing. He is a proud Mississippi native, a passionate supporter of the Pine Belt community, and a devoted Southern Miss Golden Eagles fan. He and his wife, Brittany, have two daughters. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and X at @joshhouse1987.