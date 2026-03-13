Southern Miss 2026 Football Schedule Released by Sun Belt Conference
HATTIESBURG, Miss – The Sun Belt Conference released its 2026 football schedule on Friday, revealing Southern Miss' full conference slate for the upcoming season. The announcement comes amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding Louisiana Tech's conference status, as the Bulldogs remained locked in a dispute with Conference USA while attempting to join the Sun Belt.
With the opening week of spring football less than two weeks away, first-year Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson and his team will finally know what to expect from the 2026 schedule.
Golden Eagles Sun Belt Games at The Rock
Southern Miss will play four Sun Belt games at M.M. Roberts Stadium in 2026. The Golden Eagles will face Arkansas State on Oct. 17, Louisiana on Oct. 24, James Madison, who is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, on Nov. 5, and South Alabama on Nov. 21.
The Golden Eagles, as previously noted a few weeks ago, also have two non-conference home games: a season opener against Alcorn State on Sept. 5 and a first-ever matchup against UConn on Sept. 19.
Golden Eagles Sun Belt Games on the Road
Southern Miss will also have four conference road games. The Golden Eagles will travel to Troy on Oct. 6, ULM on Oct. 31, Louisiana Tech on Nov. 14 and Old Dominion on Nov. 28.
As previously noted a few weeks ago, the Golden Eagles also have two non-conference road games at Auburn on Sept. 12 and at Tulane on Sept. 26.
The Uncertainty with LaTech
When a report dropped on Thursday saying the Sun Belt Conference was expected to drop its conference schedule on Friday and include Louisiana Tech, Conference USA conveniently went ahead and released its conference schedule on Thursday night, also including Louisiana Tech, seemingly to make a statement. The dispute between the two sides is obviously still a ways off from resolution. Louisiana Tech recently filed a lawsuit against CUSA, as it plans to join the Sun Belt in 2026 rather than wait until 2027.
So, as of right now, Southern Miss is slated to take on Louisiana Tech in Ruston on Nov. 11 in a Sun Belt showdown. However, CUSA has Louisiana Tech slotted into its schedule as well. Perhaps we'll get more clarity on this issue soon, as Louisiana Tech and CUSA's court hearing is set for next week, on March 19.