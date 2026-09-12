Built for the Moment: Ethan Hampton Ready to Lead Southern Miss at Auburn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The lights will be brighter, and the crowd will be louder tonight when Southern Miss takes the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium. But for Golden Eagles quarterback Ethan Hampton, Saturday night will not be his first experience walking into one of college football’s biggest environments. Hampton has been here before.

As Tim Doherty wrote about in a special for SouthernMiss.com this week, Hampton was the starting quarterback for Northern Illinois when the Huskies walked into Notre Dame Stadium and stunned the Fighting Irish in 2024. He has also experienced road trips to places like Michigan, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Boston College during a college career that has taken him from Northern Illinois to Illinois and now Southern Miss. That experience could prove valuable when the Golden Eagles walk into Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) throws a pass for a touchdown as he is pressured by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Obviously, the most famous one is Notre Dame, when we beat them there,” Hampton told Doherty. “Those big stadiums, playing at those, kind of settles you in.” Now, Hampton gets another one.

The Stage Gets Bigger

Auburn Tigers players greet fans during Tiger Walk before Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Southern Miss opened the Blake Anderson era with a convincing 49-3 win over Alcorn State, but Week 2 brings a much different challenge. Auburn. On the road. Under the lights.

Jordan-Hare Stadium will be packed with more than 88,000 fans, but Hampton’s approach is simple: block out everything surrounding the field and play football. “It’s the same game you’re out there practicing, right,” Hampton said. “If you’re playing in front of no one or playing in front of 100,000, it’s the same game, and you’ve got to go out and perform and execute the details.”

That may be easier said than done, but Hampton has the experience to back it up. He knows what a hostile environment feels like. He knows what it is like when communication becomes difficult, and every mistake gets amplified by tens of thousands of people. More importantly, he knows what it feels like to walk into one of those stadiums and win.

“Don’t let the noise get the best of you in the moment because you only get one of these a year,” Hampton said. “So, make the most of the moment and prepare for it like you’ve never prepared before.” QB Ethan Hampton

Building Off His Southern Miss Debut

Southern Miss QB Ethan Hampton on a stepback pass during the third quarter. | Josh House

Hampton’s first start in the black and gold was not perfect, but it did give Southern Miss plenty to build on. After completing just five of his first 12 passes against Alcorn State, Hampton settled into the offense and found a rhythm. He eventually finished 13-of-23 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the third quarter.

“Sometimes that happens, you start slow, and, obviously, that’s not what you want,” Hampton said. “But it’s all about how you come back from it.”

That response may have been one of the more encouraging parts of his Southern Miss debut. Hampton didn’t let the slow start define his afternoon. He settled down, made plays and helped the Golden Eagles pull away in a game Southern Miss controlled from start to finish.

“It was fun getting back out there, getting my feet wet again a little bit,” Hampton said. “Now, as every week goes on, we’ll get better.” Southern Miss will need that improvement to keep up the momentum.

Why Southern Miss?

Scenes from Southern Miss' home opener against Alcorn State on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at The Rock. | Josh House

Hampton’s road to Hattiesburg was not necessarily the conventional one. He spent four seasons at Northern Illinois before transferring to Illinois for 2025. After serving primarily as a backup with the Illini, Hampton entered the portal looking for an opportunity to make the most of his final season of eligibility.

That search eventually led him to Coach A and Southern Miss. Hampton told Doherty that Illinois head coach Bret Bielema helped point him toward Blake Anderson because of the relationship between the two coaches.

Once Southern Miss reached out, things moved quickly. “They said, ‘We love what you’re about, we love your film, and we want to get you down here,’” Hampton said. “So, a couple of days later, I flew down, spent the day here, and it was home.” He committed the following day.

Southern Miss Football continued its first week of Fall Camp today here in Hattiesburg, MS. | Josh House

A major part of the attraction was offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo’s offense and the opportunity to throw the football. “Coach Cefalo’s offense was really the selling point for me,” Hampton said. “They really throw it around.” For a quarterback entering his final college season, the opportunity was exactly what Hampton was looking for.

Next Up: The Bright Lights of Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) celebrates a run during Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday night will tell us much more about this Southern Miss football team. The Golden Eagles handled their first assignment against Alcorn State. Now comes the first road trip, the first SEC opponent, and the first opportunity to see how Coach A’s team responds when the environment and competition take another major jump.

For Hampton, it is also another chapter in a college career that has already taken him through plenty of big stadiums and big moments. Notre Dame Stadium did not overwhelm him. Neither did the other stops along the way. Now Jordan-Hare is next.

And for a sixth-year quarterback who came to Hattiesburg looking for one final opportunity to make an impact, Saturday night is exactly the kind of moment he came to Southern Miss to play in.

This article is based on original reporting and interviews by Tim Doherty, special to SouthernMiss.com and Southern Miss Athletics.