Southern Miss at Auburn: Golden Eagles Face First Big Road Test of Blake Anderson Era

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles kicked off their 2026 season with a bang this past Saturday with a 49-3 win over the Alcorn State Braves. The win was on a higher note than many expected, especially in point numbers, as Southern Miss hovered around being 20-point favorites but won by 46. The win was powered by two hat-trick performances: running back Steven Robinson posting 123 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and cornerback Kobi Albert collecting three interceptions, which currently leads the nation.

This Saturday, though, the challenge will be much more difficult, as the Golden Eagles travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup heading into this weekend.

Game Information and How To Follow

Sep 29, 2018; Auburn, AL, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles head coach Jay Hopson talks to defensive back Picasso Nelson (13) during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Auburn Tigers

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Kickoff Scheduled For 6:45 P.M. CT

Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama

Weather at Kickoff: Partly Cloudy, 55% Chance of Rain, 80 Degrees

How To Watch: SEC Network and ESPN+

How To Listen: Southern Miss Sports Network

Records: Southern Miss: 1-0, Auburn: 1-0

Betting Odds (DraftKings): Auburn -32.5, O/U 56.5, ML USM +2200, ML Auburn -8000

What You Need To Know About the 2026 Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers kicker Alex McPherson (38) kicks a field goal as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Baylor Bears 17-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In some ways, the Auburn Tigers are in a similar boat to the Golden Eagles this year. They are adjusting to a new head coach and new players, bringing in Alex Golesh, who coached the University of South Florida Bulls from 2023 to 2025 and finished with a 23-15 record. Among his influx of players, Golesh brought in his Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown. In his USF tenure, Brown has tallied 7,690 yards and 61 touchdowns.

Auburn faced its first test of the season against the Baylor Bears last weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown passed for 259 yards, no touchdowns, and was picked off three times. Baylor's defense also sacked Brown five times. Auburn won the game, 17-16, with some clutch play by Brown late, but the scoring came from the Tigers' running backs, who scored both of the team's touchdowns.

Auburn's defense was another story. The Tigers' defense racked up 110 total tackles, one interception, and one sack against Baylor's DJ Lagway.

Matchups That Could Decide The Game

O-Lines vs. D-Lines

The Southern Miss offensive line opens up a massive gap at the line of scrimmage during a 49-3 season-opening win over Alcorn State. | Josh House

Auburn's defense put up a solid performance against Baylor last week: 110 tackles total and one sack. That one sack may not mean much against another Power 4 opponent, but taking on a Group of Six team, that one sack could easily turn into five, or even more. While Southern Miss' O-Line didn't allow a single sack last week and opened up several holes for the running backs, Auburn is not Alcorn State, and even Blake Anderson acknowledged this. "The talent level is about to be on warp speed," Anderson said. "We did what we were supposed to do, but physically, the talent level ahead of us...is going to be a challenge."

On the other hand, Auburn's offensive line was like a sieve against Baylor, allowing pressure on the quarterback. The team allowed five sacks for -23 yards. The Southern Miss defense tallied one sack and six tackles for loss against Alcorn.

One of Auburn's offensive linemen, Jo Simmons, expressed his disgust at his team's underperformance on the line of scrimmage, saying, "If the quarterback is on the ground, that's on us. Five sacks are unacceptable." Auburn has a lot to work on in that aspect, and it will be interesting to see how these two lines can match up.

Southern Miss Runners vs. Auburn's Defenders

Southern Miss RB Steven Robinson moments before scoring his second touchdown of the season. | Josh House

Among eight rushers, Southern Miss ran for a total of 317 yards and six touchdowns against Alcorn State. The Golden Eagles took advantage of the holes in the Braves' run defense, but that doesn't mean it could be that simple against Auburn. Against the Tigers in Week 1, the Baylor Bears broke through the line with 103 yards and no touchdowns. Auburn heavily attacked the run against Baylor, and Southern Miss will face the exact treatment, and possibly even heavier treatment after film has been studied. But even in heavy traffic, if the Golden Eagles can find a hole, they can still move the ball down the field. Scoring on the ground will just require some patience.

Southern Miss Storylines To Follow

Ethan Hampton's First P4 Road Test as a Golden Eagle

Southern Miss QB Ethan Hampton on a stepback pass during the third quarter. | Josh House

Ethan Hampton's work in Week 1 was decent, but it could use some improvement going into Week 2. He is no stranger to big-time atmospheres in college football. In 2024, Hampton's first season as a starter at Northern Illinois, the Huskies defeated No. 5 Notre Dame in South Bend, 16-14. He also had road experience in the Big Ten against Wisconsin, Purdue, and Washington.

As a Golden Eagle, the trip to an electric home crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium will prove to be one of the biggest tests in his career. A full crowd of 88,043 Auburn faithful cheering on their Tigers in a home opener is not an easy challenge. Hampton's stability between the hedges at Auburn could ultimately decide the outcome of this game.

Can Steven Robinson Keep His Momentum?

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson celebrates one of his three touchdowns against Alcorn State. | Josh House

Steven Robinson had a great day against the Alcorn State Braves, rushing for 123 yards and scoring three touchdowns, but Alcorn is certainly not Auburn. Auburn's defense heavily attacks the line with different blitz packages that could cause problems for Golden Eagle runners. We'll see if the Southern Miss offensive line can make the correct reads and continue opening up holes for Robinson and the other running backs.

What Does Southern Miss Have To Do To Win?

Southern Miss taking a moment before the game against Alcorn State. | Josh House

A win over an SEC opponent is not out of the question for Southern Miss, but for it to happen, the Golden Eagles will have to have a lot of things go their way.

First, Southern Miss has got to be better in the passing game. Auburn's defensive line will work hard to snuff out any chance to run the ball, leaving the option to go through the air. Accurate passes to quick wide receivers are the key to scoring on this Tigers defense. And if a runner manages to break through, he's got to be adaptable to the ground conditions, weave through the defenders, and finish with contact when avoiding a defender isn't an option.

The Southern Miss defense really has to step up as well. Baylor held Auburn to such a narrow margin with a powerful defensive performance. Forcing five sacks and three interceptions is nothing to scoff at, and yet it still wasn't enough for Baylor to defeat Auburn. The Golden Eagles have to be as nasty as the Nasty Bunch can be in order to limit the Tigers' scoring on Saturday. We can't stress this enough: it will not be an easy task. But defensive coordinator Joe Bolden's unit showed us what kind of identity it wants to build for itself in the season opener. Now it's time to take that next step against higher competition.

Series History

Nugget II in his aviary near the DuBard School in the late 1980s. | Deadspin

Southern Miss first met Auburn back in 1946 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, where the Tigers walked away with a 13-12 win. USM would bounce back the following season with a 19-13 win in the same stadium. The team's most recent meeting in 2018 at Jordan-Hare Stadium saw Auburn carry off a 24-13 win. The last time the Golden Eagles defeated the Tigers was in Jeff Bower's first season, when unranked Southern Miss narrowly beat the 16th-ranked Tigers 10-9 at Jordan-Hare. All-time, Auburn carries an 18-5 record over Southern Miss. These two teams are still tied together by a bond deeper than just the game.

Auburn is known for its use of the "War Eagle" chant and flying an eagle before all home games. In 1981, Auburn University gifted Southern Miss a live male Golden Eagle, which USM named "Nugget." Nugget I was kept in an aviary near the DuBard School until he was sent to a breeding program in Missouri. In 1986, Southern Miss received a second Golden Eagle, another male, and named him Nugget II. Nugget II died in 1992, and Southern Miss has not housed another live eagle since. A third eagle, Nugget III, resides at the Hattiesburg Zoo, and his caretakers were required to take 300 hours' worth of training at Auburn in 2013.

Staff Predictions

Andy Baeuerle: Southern Miss 28, Auburn 24

Josh House: Southern Miss 24, Auburn 17

Charlie Lanehart: Auburn 31, Southern Miss 14

Drew Johnson: Auburn 35, Southern Miss 7

Dalton Trigg: Auburn 31, Southern Miss 20

Nasty Bunch & Beyond: Preview Podcast

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