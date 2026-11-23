HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Southern Miss women's basketball suffered its first home loss of the season Sunday afternoon, falling 90-73 to undefeated Mississippi State in front of 2,063 fans at Reed Green Coliseum.

The Lady Eagles stayed competitive early before Mississippi State used defensive pressure, rebounding, and transition scoring to pull away. Despite the setback, head coach Missy Bilderback pointed to her young team's growth and the value of facing SEC competition.

"Obviously disappointed," Bilderback said. "I would like to say, first off, thank you to all the fans that came out. What an incredible atmosphere. I hate we couldn't get that one for our Southern Miss fans and for everybody that came out and supported us today."

Southern Miss Battles Early

Southern Miss guard Hayleigh Breland (7) drives through Mississippi State defenders for a contested layup during Sunday's women's basketball matchup at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Nov. 22, 2026. Breland led the Lady Eagles with 19 points in the 90-73 loss to the Bulldogs. | Josh House

Southern Miss set a physical tone in the opening quarter, forcing Mississippi State into two shot-clock violations. However, three early offensive charge calls disrupted the Lady Eagles' dribble-drive attack and made them hesitant to attack the rim.

Mississippi State led 23-19 after one period before adding more defensive pressure in the second period. The Bulldogs outscored Southern Miss 21-11 in the second period to take a 44-30 halftime lead, converting 10 first-half turnovers into 14 points while holding a 27-19 edge on the glass.

Mississippi State threw multiple defensive looks at the Lady Eagles, including a run-and-jump, a 1-2-1-1 press, and a half-court trap. While Southern Miss broke the initial pressure to generate open perimeter looks, missed 3-pointers allowed the Bulldogs to stay aggressive.

"I think if a couple of those had fallen for us early, then they probably don't want to gamble and take those chances as much in the open court," Bilderback said.

Bulldogs Pull Away in the Third

Mississippi State fans cheer from the stands during Sunday's women's basketball matchup against Southern Miss at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Nov. 22, 2026. The Bulldogs defeated the Lady Eagles 90-73 in front of 2,063 fans. | Josh House

Southern Miss shot 6-of-12 from the floor in the third quarter to score 19 points, but Mississippi State answered with 27 to push its lead to 71-49 entering the final period.

"We felt like at halftime we were okay," Bilderback said. "I feel like you come out and you can maybe find a few stops back-to-back, be able to get a couple easy buckets, then you can just get right back in it."

Instead, Mississippi State kept taking advantage of every mistake. Southern Miss finished with a manageable 16 turnovers, but the Bulldogs turned them into 22 points. They also dominated the interior, outscoring the Lady Eagles 62-38 in the paint and 23-3 in transition, and finished with a 47-32 rebounding advantage (21 offensive).

Southern Miss closed strong, outscoring Mississippi State 24-19 in the fourth quarter on 9-of-17 shooting to post 43 second-half points.

Young Post Players Show Progress

Southern Miss forward Mariah Clayton (23) celebrates with teammate Whitney Hart (35) during Sunday’s (Nov. 22) game against Mississippi State at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss. | Josh House

Hayleigh Breland led Southern Miss with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Whitney Hart provided an immediate spark off the bench with 12 first-half points in nine minutes, finishing with 13 points and five rebounds. Freshman Jada Gay added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and Ramiah Augurson chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

For Mississippi State, Madison Francis recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds, Favour Nwaedozi posted 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Macie Phifer scored 14 off the bench.

Despite losing the rebounding battle, Bilderback praised the poise of her young post players against SEC-sized opponents.

"I think we saw a lot of growth today with our post play," Bilderback said. "Jada, as a freshman, and Whitney, man, they were good. We felt really good about our guards. Our bigs are young, right? How they grow and how quickly they grow will really have an impact on our season."

Looking Ahead to Sun Belt Play

Southern Miss players Mariah Clayton (23), Ramiah Augurson (2), Chrystia Narcisse (3), and Jada Gay (1) work back down the court in the closing stages of Sunday’s (Nov. 22) 90-73 loss to Mississippi State at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss. | Josh House

Through seven games, Southern Miss has already tested itself against two SEC opponents; Bilderback believes that experience will pay off once Sun Belt play begins.

"We wanted to have a game that would create excitement in our community and for our fans," Bilderback said of hosting the Bulldogs. "And you can't have a great moment without great opportunities. And we had that today. We'll be a better team in the long run for playing this."

Southern Miss returns to action Nov. 27 against Drexel at the Iona Turkey Tip-Off. Stay tuned for more coverage of Lady Eagles basketball here at Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI.