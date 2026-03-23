Momentum Built for the Future: 2025-26 Southern Miss Men's Basketball Season Recap

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – After the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season, the Southern Miss men's basketball team was awarded the eighth seed in the SBC tournament, which is designed to benefit the teams that are most successful throughout conference play.

After winning three games in three nights in Pensacola, the Golden Eagles were one win away from a shot at the SBC title and an automatic bid to the Big Dance. However, despite a valiant effort against No. 1 seed Troy in the semifinals, their run fell short. Despite the season ending, Southern Miss showed some promise by flipping an 11-22 campaign in 2024-25 to a 19-16 campaign in 2025-26.

Weeks, Taveras Lead Golden Eagles in Scoring

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It was evident from the start who the Golden Eagles' highest performers would be: junior forward Tylik “Bully” Weeks and guard Isaac Taveras. Throughout the season, both showed promise that Southern Miss was lacking in the prior season.

After playing two seasons at Southwest Mississippi CC, Weeks played his way onto the All Sun Belt First Team in his first year of D1 ball at Southern Miss. Throughout the regular season and conference tournament, Weeks led the SBC with 19.7 points per game. Something else that led to his success? Health. Weeks missed only one game the entire season, a problem that haunted the Golden Eagles in 2024-25.

Prior to playing his first season with Southern Miss, Taveras played two seasons at Fresno State and South Plains CC. Similar to Weeks, Taveras averaged double-digit points with 15.3 per game. Only problem? Taveras missed a majority of conference play due to a broken hand. If he had qualified due to games played, Taveras would’ve led the SBC in steals per game at 2.2.

While the move is not official just yet, Taveras reportedly intends to enter the transfer portal, according to Field of 68's Jeff Goodman. Keeping Taveras and Weeks will be crucial if the Golden Eagles want to make another deep run in Pensacola next season.

Binet's Paint Presence Will Be Missed

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Born in Nice, France, graduate forward Djahi Binet fit in perfectly with a Golden Eagles roster that experienced a roster overhaul from the year prior. After two previous stops at Lee College and Alcorn State, Binet provided Southern Miss with big, physical play from the forward/center position that only got bette as the season progressed.

In modern-day college basketball, it’s tough to control the paint as a 6-7 big man. That wasn’t a problem for Binet, though, as he ranked in the top 10 in the SBC in both rebounds and blocks per game.

In Taveras' absence, Binet was a double-double machine. Surprisingly, he developed a 3-point shot as well, despite not shooting many. He shot 33 percent from three from deep throughout the season. Finding Binet’s replacement in the offseason will be tough, but the modern-day transfer portal allows universities several opportunities to fulfill those needs.

Key Takeaway: Physicality Fueled USM

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In the 2024-25 season, one thing was noticeable: a lack of physicality. Head Coach Jay Ladner and his staff made sure that wasn’t the case this past season.

In offseason training last year, it was clear that this team was more physical and overall more talented than the previous one. With that, the only thing Ladner needed was for the players to learn to play together. After winning the Pensacola Invitational early in the season, it was becoming clear the direction this team was heading.

There were a few times when the Golden Eagles may not have been the most talented team on the floor, but it was hard to find a game in which they weren’t playing 40 minutes of their best effort. No team played with the same physicality that Southern Miss did, and that's something Ladner and his staff can try to carry over into next season.

Moving Forward

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What’s next for the Golden Eagles? It starts with Coach Ladner, who is returning for his eighth year at the helm in Hattiesburg and looking to build on the momentum his squad built this past season.

"Of course, there are times where I wish we did this a little better, did that a little better," Ladner said in one of his SBC tournament postgame press conferences, "But to be honest with you, I wouldn't trade our guys, no matter what happens the rest of the way. I wouldn't trade this team for anything. It's been one of the most enjoyable years I've ever had coaching."

As time goes by, the transfer portal madness seems to get more and more out of control. Despite how difficult it can be, though, it's crucial that Ladner and his staff find key roster replacements this summer who not only possess talent but also that trademark Southern Miss toughness. Along with recruiting, renovations for Reed Green Coliseum should begin this summer. Not only is stuff like that intriguing to fans, but having state-of-the-art facilities could be monumental for future recruitment as well.

With eight Golden Eagles graduating and others potentially entering the transfer portal, it will be an intriguing offseason to keep an eye on. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more updates on the state of the men's basketball program throughout the offseason.