New Pete Taylor Park Renderings Revealed: 5 Things That Immediately Stand Out

HATTIESBURG, Miss. –– Southern Miss baseball's Pete Taylor Park has long been considered one of the best and most unique venues in college baseball. As great as it is, though, there are always improvements to be made.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees revealed new images of the planned renovations to The Pete, providing a fresh look at a project that could significantly change both the appearance and functionality of the ballpark.

Some of the changes are obvious at first glance. Others take a little closer look. Here are the five biggest things that stand out from the new renderings.

Note: Although these renderings are exciting for the fan base, this project has not been officially approved yet. The main purpose of these renderings is for Southern Miss to present to potential donors in order to begin fundraising.

The Symbolic Grand Entrance

A rendering of what the new entrance for Pete Taylor Park could look like. | Mississippi Institutions Of Higher Learning Board Of Trustees

One of the most noticeable additions in these new renderings is a completely redesigned grand entrance that would give The Pete a much more prominent and polished front door. The rendering shows a large brick entrance featuring three tall entryways beneath "Pete Taylor Park" signage, along with a tower to the left of the entrance displaying the Southern Miss baseball logo. The biggest thing that catches the eye here, though, is the landscaped plaza leading into the ballpark, where an eagle statue is the centerpiece among the flowers and other landscaping.

This feels like more than just a new way to enter The Pete. It feels symbolic. It feels like a reflection of just how far the program has come over the last decade, a stretch that has included a nation-leading 10 consecutive 40-win seasons and counting. The Golden Eagles are also currently in the middle of a Sun Belt Conference dynasty, having won three of the last four tournament championships.

Indoor Practice Facility + New Entrance to The Roost

An overhead view rendering of potential Pete Taylor Park renovations. | Mississippi Institutions Of Higher Learning Board Of Trustees

To the right of that "grand entrance" would be the baseball team's indoor practice facility, and to the right of that would be the new entrance to The Roost. As of right now, when fans take their vehicles to The Roost, they enter the ballpark right by where other fans enter to sit in The 16oz Lounge. With this new setup, fans driving their vehicles to The Roost would enter at the far right-field corner of the ballpark, which honestly feels like a good call for liability reasons.

In addition to the grand entrance, practice facility and entrance to The Roost, the parking lot out front would also be getting a redesign.

A More Walkable Ballpark + 'Roost Rugrat Stadium'

A rendering of what the new space behind the Southern Miss outfield at Pete Taylor Park could look like, including a mini ballpark behind a new batter's eye in centerfield for kids to play on. | Mississippi Institutions Of Higher Learning Board Of Trustees

One thing I really enjoy when I've gone to other ballparks, like DABOS Park in Montgomery, Alabama, or Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, is that you can walk around the entire place freely in a complete circle as the game is going on. You can't currently do that at The Pete, but it appears that would change if these renovations happen, as there seems to be a lot more open space wrapping around the outer parts of the ballpark.

Also, it's hard to miss what lies beyond the centerfield batter's eye in this rendering. That's right, after years of stopping play due to a ball being accidentally launched over the right-field wall onto the field, the "Roost Rugrats" would be getting a major upgrade to their backyard baseball games with a mini version of The Pete, or as someone labeled it on social media earlier today, "Roost Rugrat Stadium."

Extra Seating Down Third Base Line

A rendering of what the new seating space down the third base line could look like at Pete Taylor Park. | Mississippi Institutions Of Higher Learning Board Of Trustees

Southern Miss baseball has had four consecutive years of season ticket sellouts, and it will very likely be a fifth by the end of this year. Adding additional seating is a big need, but you also don't want to add so much seating that you can't fill all the seats.

This multi-level terraced seating area along the third-base line seen in the rendering above might be the way to go. It appears to have much more seating space than the current Dugout Club, plus it has a really neat-looking pavilion/hospitality space at the top.

What I especially love about this concept is that it doesn't just look like an extension of the traditional grandstand seating. Adding this area could give fans another unique place to watch games while also creating a more social, laid-back atmosphere in that particular part of The Pete. If this project gets approved, it would take a while for it all to be completed, but don't be shocked if the season ticket sellout streak outlasts this renovation waiting period.

Shade Covers for the 16oz Lounge and The Roost?

A rendering of what The 16oz Lounge and The Roost could look like with new shade covers at Southern Miss' Pete Taylor Park. | Mississippi Institutions Of Higher Learning Board Of Trustees

On the one hand, adding overhead covers in The 16oz Lounge and The Roost feels like a great move. Games are enjoyable in those parts of the ballpark during February and March, but by the time the postseason rolls around in May and June, that patented South Mississippi head/humidity combo is at full strength. Overall, having shade for the day games would be a plus.

On the other hand, how would those shade covers affect The Pete from an aesthetic standpoint? For example, photos like this at sunset would be a little different.

A look at the beautiful sunset at Pete Taylor Park from the 16oz Lounge. | Clark Webster

It would probably still be worth the trade-off, because those three-hour sunburns can be pretty brutal if you aren't prepared for them, but it's something to consider.

Renderings are still just a glimpse of what the finished product could ultimately become, but the larger message is that Southern Miss envisions a Pete Taylor Park that looks and feels more like the program it has become: Top-notch and polished.

After a decade of sustained winning and that nation-leading streak of 10 consecutive 40-win seasons, the Golden Eagles have continuously raised their standard on the field. If these renovation plans come to fruition, The Pete itself could soon take another significant step toward doing the same thing around it.