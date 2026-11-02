New Season, New Faces: Southern Miss Looks to Turn Talent Into Chemistry Against Tougaloo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The wait is finally over.

After months of summer workouts, preseason practices and a pair of exhibition tune-ups, Southern Miss men's basketball tips off the 2026-27 season Monday night when the Golden Eagles host Tougaloo at Reed Green Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

There's just something about opening night at Reed Green. The lights are a little brighter, the student section is a little louder and, for at least one night, every team in the country is undefeated. And with arena renovations ongoing, including a newly black-painted ceiling, it should feel like a new era in more ways than one.

For head coach Jay Ladner, now in his eighth season at the helm, this one carries a little extra weight. Southern Miss is coming off a 19-win season and its deepest Sun Belt Conference Tournament run in program history, and Ladner hasn't been shy about where he believes this program should be headed next.

"It's time for us to go to the tournament," Ladner told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI during a preseason interview. "And that doesn't mean I'm saying, 'we're going to the tournament, and we're going to win it, y'all better watch out.' I'm not saying that at all. But I will say that we have the potential to do it, and I think our guys believe that we have the potential to do it."

With that being said, here's what to know ahead of Monday's season opener.

Exhibition Reality Check: Talent Alone Won't Cut It

Southern Miss' Marcus Overstreet got the start at center for the Golden Eagles in Wednesday's exhibition against LSU-New Orleans. | Dalton Trigg, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

If the preseason taught us anything, it's that a talented roster on paper doesn't automatically translate to wins on the floor.

Southern Miss dropped both of its exhibition games, first falling to New Orleans 82-72 before closing out the preseason with a 101-72 loss at Houston Christian on Oct. 28. In that one, Houston Christian took a 50-34 lead into halftime after a back-and-forth first half that featured five lead changes and four ties, then pulled away from there. Big man Cam Wallace led the Golden Eagles with 20 points, while point guard Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt added 12.

Now, nobody should be hitting the panic button over a pair of exhibition losses. Figuring some things out without it affecting the win-loss column is what exhibitions are for. But they did serve as a reminder that this group, with so many new faces, is still learning how to play with one another.

That's what makes it interesting. All summer long, the chemistry inside the locker room seemed ahead of schedule. Ladner told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI this preseason that it's the tightest group he's had since the Golden Eagles won the Sun Belt regular-season title in 2022-23.

"Not only has it not changed, it's actually gotten better," Ladner said of his team's chemistry developing throughout the summer. "... But this is the tightest group we've had since we won the league. And in fact, it's very similar."

The next step for these Golden Eagles will be turning that off-the-court chemistry into on-the-court chemistry, and there's no better place to start than in front of the home crowd with the record at 0-0.

Taveras Leads the Way, but the Supporting Cast Is Deep

Southern Miss guard Isaac Taveras (10) rises up for a dunk in transition during an exhibition against LSU-New Orleans on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Dalton Trigg, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

It all starts with Isaac Taveras.

The 6-foot-6 senior guard returned to Southern Miss after entering the transfer portal, and he enters this season as the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 15.3 points per game a season ago. That production came despite Taveras missing about two months with a broken hand, something that makes last season's 19 wins look even more impressive in hindsight.

And according to Ladner, Taveras hasn't just come back. He's come back more mature, and he's showing some leadership qualities to go along with it. He also believes this year's team is better than last year's overall.

"Isaac Taveras was even saying Wednesday at practice – just out of the blue – 'Coach, we got a lot better team than we had last year,'" Ladner said. "And last year's team won 19 games. And I agreed with him. I said, 'Isaac, we do.' But of course, [I'm] always challenging him. It's like, 'Hey, but where do we go from here?'"

The good news for Southern Miss is that Taveras shouldn't have to carry the load by himself. Ladner and his staff went out and found plenty of what he called "value" on the recruiting trail, and several newcomers have already exceeded expectations.

At the top of that list is San Jose State transfer Marcus Overstreet, whom Ladner originally projected as a backup but is now "right there, nose to nose, to start."

"He's not going to have a lot of style points, but we do a lot of film work and evaluation of players in practice and so forth," Ladner said. "And I mean, at the end of the day, he's always doing the right thing. He defends, he rebounds, which are critical to winning."

Ladner also had high praise for Mike Montano, saying he has "the potential to be a big-time player" with a ceiling that's "way up there," and for Saint Leo transfer Camden Cerese, who has gone from a projected backup to another player fighting for a starting job.

Then there are the guys who came in with high expectations and have lived up to them so far, including West Florida transfer Anthony Igiede and Tennessee State transfer Brandon Weston. Add in veteran leaders like Brewer Carruth, Chandler Watts and Fallou Diagne, and there's no shortage of talent for Ladner to work with.

Work to Be Done: Trimming the Rotation and Finding Consistency From 3

Southern Miss guard Brewer Carruth shoots a 3 during the 2025-26 season. | Southern Miss Athletics

Of course, having that much talent comes with its own challenge: figuring out who plays, and how much.

Southern Miss has 17 players on its roster, and Ladner has no shortage of lineup combinations to choose from. That's a good problem to have, but at some point, the rotation needs to get tighter. Guys need to know their roles, and the best five-man groups need time on the floor together to build the kind of chemistry that wins games in February and March. Monday night should give us our first real look at who Ladner trusts most, and we'll be paying close attention to how the minutes shake out.

The other big piece is 3-point shooting, which was an emphasis for this staff when building the roster. Ladner pointed to last season's Sun Belt Tournament semifinal loss to eventual champion Troy as a prime example of why.

"We were 2-of-19 from three, and the two threes were [from] our most unlikely 3-point shooter," Ladner said. "It was Tylik Weeks [who] made the two threes. Our other guys were 0-of-17. If we just go 4-of-19, we win it."

Although there were signs of growth in the 3-point department throughout the entire summer and in the recent Black and Gold Scrimmage, where Carruth went 5-of-6 from deep, those improvements haven't shown up when the Golden Eagles have faced teams other than themselves. Not yet, at least.

"So there's two points to make here," Ladner said. "One, we recruited more and better 3-point shooters. Secondly, player development has always been a big emphasis for us, and [with] guys like Brewer, [there's] the value of a player actually coming back in a program instead of bouncing around."

Now it's about doing it consistently, game in and game out. If the Golden Eagles can knock down shots at a steady clip to go along with a roster built on toughness, athleticism and players who can get downhill, this could be a very, very fun team to watch.

Next Up: Tougaloo at Reed Green

A look inside Southern Miss basketball's Reed Green Coliseum, whose ceiling was painted black over the summer. | Dalton Trigg, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

Monday's opponent is a familiar one. Southern Miss opened its home slate against Tougaloo last season, too, rolling to a 93-57 win at Reed Green in a game where 13 different Golden Eagles scored. Taveras recorded his first career double-double in that one with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

That win also extended Southern Miss' home-opener winning streak to 10 straight, and the Golden Eagles will look to make it 11 on Monday night.

On paper, this should be a game Southern Miss controls. But after the way the exhibitions went, this one will be more about the details than the final score. Can the Golden Eagles play with a sense of togetherness for 40 minutes? Does the rotation start to take shape? Do the 3s fall? Those are the questions we'll be looking to answer.

And after that, things get real in a hurry. Ladner put together a nonconference schedule that includes a trip to Iowa State, which he expects to be a top-10 team, along with matchups against Jackson State, Texas State, UT Arlington, Grambling, Oregon State, Ole Miss and McNeese.

"There's not a lot of just sure W's sitting on that thing, for sure, but there's a lot of potential W's," Ladner said. "And if and when you can beat some of those teams, that nationally gives you some recognition."

But that's for another day. For now, it's opening night in Hattiesburg on Monday, and a new season with plenty of chapters yet to be written.

Tipoff between Southern Miss and Tougaloo is set for 7 p.m. CT Monday at Reed Green Coliseum, and the game will stream on ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Southern Miss men's basketball coverage throughout the season.