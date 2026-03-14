No. 7 Southern Miss Drops First Game of Sun Belt Series at Arkansas State
Coming into its first Sun Belt series of the season, No. 7 Southern Miss knew it had a tough challenge ahead against a dangerous Arkansas State team in Jonesboro. Despite making a late push, the Golden Eagles dropped the first game of the series to Arkansas State at Tomlinson Stadium, 8-5.
Urban Gives Eags Early Lead
After two scoreless innings from both teams, senior outfielder Joey Urban got the scoring started for Southern Miss in the top of the third inning with a three-run homer to right field to give the Golden Eagles an early 3-0 lead. The Red Wolves responded by scoring one run in the bottom of the third and two more runs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run homer to tie the game at 3-3.
Golden Eagles senior RHP Colby Allen finished with three strikeouts, six hits and three runs given up in five innings. Red Wolves senior LHP Chase Richter finished with seven strikeouts, four hits and three runs given up in 6.1 innings.
Trouble in the Seventh
In the bottom of the seventh inning, sophomore RHP Camden Sunstrom came into the game for senior LHP Kros Sivley, who initially relieved Allen. Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, the bottom fell out during that span, as Arkansas State scored three runs on a double with the bases loaded to take a 6-3 lead. The Red Wolves were able to scratch one more run across before the end of the frame, making it 7-3.
The Golden Eagles didn't go away without a fight, as they loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning with just one out. However, a Tucker Stockman strikeout and a Seth Smith flyout to the right field warning track left the bases loaded.
Southern Miss kept punching in the top of the ninth as well, as a two-RBI single from junior outfielder Davis Gillespie cut the deficit to 8-5, but Arkansas State was able to limit the damage and close it out from there. Overall, Southern Miss left nine runners on base.
Eags Have Been Here Before
The last time Southern Miss lost the first game of a series was on opening weekend against UC Santa Barbara. The Golden Eagles were able to come back and win the next two games to secure that series, and they'll have to do it again in Jonesboro this weekend to avoid a tough series loss.
Southern Miss and Arkansas State will face off again at 6 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium. You can catch the game on ESPN+. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more baseball coverage throughout the weekend.