Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

Southern Miss Slugger Joey Urban Wins Sun Belt Award in Back-to-Back Weeks

Joey Urban's bat has been on fire during the No. 10 Golden Eagles' 10-1 start to the season, and the awards just keep coming.

Dalton Trigg

Southern Miss slugger Joey Urban delivered the knockout blow to UC Santa Barbara on Opening Weekend with a two-run homer over the left field wall in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Southern Miss slugger Joey Urban delivered the knockout blow to UC Santa Barbara on Opening Weekend with a two-run homer over the left field wall in the bottom of the eighth inning. / Joe Harper/bgnphoto.com

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – For the second consecutive week, senior outfielder Joey Urban has won the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week award, Southern Miss announced on Tuesday afternoon.

In a week where the Golden Eagles went 4-0, with a midweek run-rule win over Alabama at Pete Taylor Park and a weekend sweep of Louisiana Tech on the road, Urban's bat continued to stay hot. In 17 at-bats, the senior slugger compiled seven runs, eight hits, seven RBI, two doubles and two home runs while having a sizzling .454 batting average. Urban only struck out three times over those four games.

USM
Joey Urban hit his fourth home run of the season on Sunday to give Southern Miss a 6-2 lead over Louisiana Tech. / @SouthernMissBSB

Southern Miss is now 10-1 on the year, with a massive in-state rival midweek battle against No. 4 Mississippi State at The Pete coming later tonight. Although the Golden Eagles have no shortage of talent, Urban has solidified his spot as the go-to guy on the roster.

Overall, in 41 at-bats through 11 games played, Urban has collected 13 runs, 19 hits, two doubles, one triple, 16 RBI and four of the team's 16 home runs. After breaking the program record for home runs in 2025, the Golden Eagles are currently on pace to break it again in 2026 with Urban leading the way.

Published |Modified
Dalton Trigg
DALTON TRIGG

Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.