Southern Miss Slugger Joey Urban Wins Sun Belt Award in Back-to-Back Weeks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – For the second consecutive week, senior outfielder Joey Urban has won the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week award, Southern Miss announced on Tuesday afternoon.
In a week where the Golden Eagles went 4-0, with a midweek run-rule win over Alabama at Pete Taylor Park and a weekend sweep of Louisiana Tech on the road, Urban's bat continued to stay hot. In 17 at-bats, the senior slugger compiled seven runs, eight hits, seven RBI, two doubles and two home runs while having a sizzling .454 batting average. Urban only struck out three times over those four games.
Southern Miss is now 10-1 on the year, with a massive in-state rival midweek battle against No. 4 Mississippi State at The Pete coming later tonight. Although the Golden Eagles have no shortage of talent, Urban has solidified his spot as the go-to guy on the roster.
Overall, in 41 at-bats through 11 games played, Urban has collected 13 runs, 19 hits, two doubles, one triple, 16 RBI and four of the team's 16 home runs. After breaking the program record for home runs in 2025, the Golden Eagles are currently on pace to break it again in 2026 with Urban leading the way.