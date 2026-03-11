Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

No. 7 Southern Miss Walks Off Ole Miss in Electric Hattiesburg Finish

The Top-10 ranked Golden Eagles continued their dominance of SEC foes this season with a big win against Ole Miss at Pete Taylor Park.

Dalton Trigg

Tucker Stockman's walk-off single lifted No. 7 Southern Miss over Ole Miss at Pete Taylor Park on Tuesday night.
Tucker Stockman's walk-off single lifted No. 7 Southern Miss over Ole Miss at Pete Taylor Park on Tuesday night.

HATTIESBURG, Miss – A packed Pete Taylor Park got its money's worth on Tuesday night as No. 7 Southern Miss defeated Ole Miss 2-1 in a spirited in-state matchup in the Hub City. The Golden Eagles capitalized on a late hit in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull away from the Rebels and secure the midweek victory. With the official attendance listed at 5,775, it was the fifth-largest crowd in The Pete's history.

The win keeps Southern Miss rolling during a strong early-season stretch and adds another high-quality result to the Golden Eagles' resume. Here's how it happened.

Pitcher’s Duel Throughout

USM
@SouthernMissBSB

Up until the very last inning, Tuesday night's in-state showdown was a pitcher's duel through and through. Aside from one pitch from sophomore RHP Camden Sunstrom that ended up being a solo home run to give Ole Miss a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, the Golden Eagles shut out the Rebels the rest of the way.

Senior second baseman Kyle Morrison immediately tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth with a lead-off solo shot to right field. It was Morrison's sixth home run of the year.

Overall, senior RHP Thomas Crabtree, who started, Sunstrom, freshman LHP sensation Bruce Littleton, junior RHP Josh Och and sophomore RHP Camden Clark, who received the win, combined for nine strikeouts while giving up just three hits and the lone run.

Ole Miss pitchers, led by starting RHP Rabe Taylor, who pitched a shutout through 2.2 innings, finished with five strikeouts on the night while giving up six hits and two earned runs.

Tucker Stockman Walks It Off

USM
A tradition at Southern Miss: whoever walks it off, loses their jersey. Tucker Stockman was the winner tonight. / @SouthernMissBSB

With two men on base, two outs, and a full count, junior catcher Tucker Stockman was the hero, as he hit a single to bring freshman pinch runner William Tonsmeire home from second base.

The Golden Eagles cleared the dugout and rallied around Stockman to celebrate the big win.

"I was just asking Christ to let me glorify Him and take over the moment," Stockman told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI when asked about what was going through his mind as he stepped up to the plate in that moment.

Eags Continue Dominance Over SEC

USM
Southern Miss Golden Eagles infielder Seth Smith (3) reacts with teammates after a home run against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on March 3, 2026. / Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Less than 20 games into the season, Southern Miss now has wins over three SEC opponents, including tonight's win over Ole Miss, a run-rule win over Alabama, and a thrilling 7-6 win over now-No. 4 Mississippi State, which has since risen to No. 3 in the national rankings.

The Golden Eagles will have a chance to sweep the SEC portion of their regular-season schedule when they face Mississippi State again in Starkville on March 24 and Ole Miss again in Pearl on April 14.

Before the season, Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said that Southern Miss was more like a Power 4 program than a mid-major, and the nation is starting to figure that out as well.

Next Up, Sun Belt Play

USM
Colby Allen celebrates a Southern Miss win over Troy in 2025. / Aaron Fitt / D1Baseball

The Golden Eagles will now get a few days off before traveling to Jonesboro, Ark., for a road weekend series against Arkansas State. The Red Wolves have been impressive so far this season, highlighted by a win over then-No. 6 Arkansas in February. It was Arkansas State's first-ever win against the Razorbacks.

No road series is easy, but Southern Miss has been as battle-tested as any other team in the nation so far this season. The Golden Eagles will obviously just be looking to secure the series win first, but they'll also be looking for their fourth consecutive weekend sweep.

